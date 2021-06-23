Fort Wayne/Allen County

Board OKs Ginder as new SACS chief

The Southwest Allen County Schools Board on Tuesday approved Park Ginder's contract confirming his appointment as SACS superintendent.

Ginder was named the district's leader after former Superintendent Phil Downs' retirement in early May.

Ginder's contract includes an annual base salary of $160,000, a cellphone allowance of $600 per year, a $10,000 annual transportation allowance, technology for a home office, retirement contributions, group health and life insurance and sick and vacation days. Ginder can also earn an annual performance bonus ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, and he can earn performance bonuses from $1,000 to $10,000 during any contract year.

With nearly 35 years of K-12 experience, Ginder was the principal at Dekalb High School, assistant principal at Carroll High School and department head and art teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School. Ginder joined SACS as principal of Homestead High School in 2013.

2 more die from COVID in county

Two more Allen County residents died and nine tested positive for COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said Tuesday.

The updates brought the total to 41,868 cases and 693 deaths, the department said.

The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 240 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and seven people have died. A total of 749,835 Indiana residents are known to have had the coronavirus.

Officials said 13,332 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. An additional 420 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,.

– Journal Gazette