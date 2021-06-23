Southeast residents' input sought over parks

The city would like to hear from southeast Fort Wayne residents.

Fort Wayne's Community Development division and the Southeast Area Partnership are holding public input meetings tonight to gather ideas for improvements at McKinnie Commons and Powell Park.

McKinnie Commons is at South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, and Powell Park is at Pontiac Street and Weisser Park Avenue.

The McKinnie Commons session will start at 6:30 p.m., and the Powell Park session will begin at 8 p.m., with both meetings at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave. Residents who can't attend the meetings can fill out a survey at fwcommunitydevelopment.org/se.

Groundbreaking could begin by the end of the year, depending on when the concepts are approved. The two projects are part of the Southeast Strategy Update, a plan focused on reinvesting in the southeast part of the city.

“The plan provides strategies for investing in commercial and housing growth, building community, and improving the quality of life for southeast residents,” a Community Development news release stated.

dfilchak@jg.net