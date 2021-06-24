$1.9 billion released in federal aid, state funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The State Budget Committee on Wednesday released more than $1.9 billion – a mix of state and federal funds for dozens of programs and construction projects.

Of that, $1.6 billion came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The committee is bipartisan and also includes the state budget director.

Here are some of the highlights:

• $12 million for architectural and engineering services for the Westville Correctional Facility. A new prison will be built for $400 million.

• $50 million for the architectural and engineering services on the Fall Creek Pavilion project at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It replaces the aging swine barn.

• $84 million for elementary and secondary school emergency relief to address the impact of COVID-19 on schools. This will include a plan to improve reading and STEM results, a regional pathway innovation fund and a data systems modernization to address learning needs in real time.

• $26 million for the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II that will focus on improving learning outcomes and promoting equity within the K-12 system.

• $337 million in Child Care Development Fund Supplemental Discretionary Funds to address early education gaps.

• $540 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants for grants to qualified child care providers on the basis of current operating expenses over six-month intervals.

• $51 million in supplemental mental health grants, including first episode psychosis programming and crisis response aid.

