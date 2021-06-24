Downtown apartments post signs after water complaint

Cityscape Flats, a downtown apartment complex on Ewing Street near Parkview Field, has been ordered to post signs forbidding swimming or wading in a courtyard water feature called an aqua bench after county health officials received a complaint about water quality.

The Allen County Department of Health visited the site Monday and observed “green” water as stated in the complaint. The inspector noted that the apartment managers previously had been told to post signs forbidding swimming or wading in November 2019.

The health inspector found that the water feature “does not meet the requirements of a pool and has not been permitted as a pool.”

A management representative told the health department that likely someone had a party and spilled something in the pool causing the chemicals to be unbalanced, the inspection document says.

The inspector Wednesday told a management representative that the area could reopen since the signs were posted, and wading, swimming or placing chairs in the water was not allowed, the inspection document said.

Residents who found the feature closed this week said they were told the chemicals were being adjusted.

A woman in the Cityscape Flats office said Wednesday in a phone call from The Journal Gazette the apartments “don't have anything that is a safety concern” about the water feature.

She said signs had been posted previously but would not say when or confirm the health department had visited. She said tenants sign a lease that says they understand the water feature is not for swimming.

John Caywood, Allen County building commissioner, said the water feature had been permitted and passed inspections as a structure. However, the building department does not conduct health-related pool inspections.

