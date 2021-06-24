State high court hears revenge porn law case

INDIANAPOLIS – When Conner Katz sent an explicit Snapchat video of his then-girlfriend to a friend in March 2020, he had no idea the Steuben County criminal case would land before the Indiana Supreme Court today.

The five justices heard arguments from Katz’s attorney that the state’s revenge porn law unconstitutionally limits free speech while a deputy attorney general contended the legislature wrote a narrow law to protect Hoosiers from an invasion of privacy.

The law was passed in 2019 to target the sharing of explicit images without permission of the person in them.

"This case is about drawing a line between inconsiderate and selfish speech and a crime. We can all agree that what Mr. Katz did here…was stupid," said Stacy Uliana, on behalf of Katz, who was a student at Trine University when the incident occurred.

But she said the conduct is "no different than sitting in your kitchen and saying, 'you know what happened last night' and then you show a picture. Not good. Not good form at all. Bad form. But we can’t criminalize all bad form."

She added "with the First Amendment we have to be very careful of a slippery slope."

But Deputy Attorney General Caryn Szyper said there is nothing more private than sexual conduct that the person has not consented to sharing. And she noted no state supreme court has tossed a revenge porn law.

"Deterrence is key because the damage to the victim is immediate and cannot be undone," she said.

According to court records, Katz shared two Snapchat videos with an ex-girlfriend of him and his then-girlfriend. One showed a sex act and was recorded secretly without the permission of the woman, who was also a Trine University student.

But the ex-girlfriend texted the current girlfriend and told her about the videos and the sexual conversation. Katz then apologized to the woman in the videos and said he knew it was wrong and shouldn’t have sent them without her permission.

Katz was charged in May 2020 with unlawful distribution of an intimate image, a misdemeanor. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss. Steuben Circuit Court Magistrate Randy Coffey dismissed the case on the ground it violated the U.S. and Indiana constitutional rights to free speech.

He used guidance from cases in Minnesota and Texas appeals cases, which have since been overturned.

The woman in the videos – and her identical twin sister – have also filed a civil suit against Katz in Steuben County. But it has been halted until the criminal case works through the process.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush pushed Uliana on why Indiana should be the first state high court to rule a revenge porn law violates the First Amendment.

Uliana said the law doesn’t include an exception for the public’s right to know – such as if the video involved a prominent person. And she argued the law is overly broad because it could capture a picture taken of a person’s butt in a thong or a bathing suit malfunction – both happening in public with no expectation of privacy.

Rush countered that the government is trying to remedy the harm done with distributing intimate images and "you’re saying well because of the chance that you’re going to get somebody in a bathing suit or someone’s going to come up from a dive that we should throw out the rest" of the law?

Uliana also argued it was a fleeting image – rather than being posted on Facebook – and the woman isn’t identifiable in it.

She said it "undermines the whole intent of the statute that we don’t even have this image which is causing so much harm. It’s not anywhere. It’s gone. It was two seconds."

Szyper said the image doesn’t have to be currently posted on a social media site for there to be harm. The woman knows that an intimate image of her in a sex act has been viewed by someone without her permission and that itself is harmful.

The court will rule in the coming weeks.

