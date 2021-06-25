Fort Wayne/Allen County

Join 21st Century Scholars by cutoff

Wednesday is the deadline to apply for the 21st Century Scholars program.

Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, 21st Century Scholars is Indiana's early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities.

To qualify, students must apply during their seventh grade or eighth grade year. Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program, but students can only take advantage if they apply before Wednesday's deadline.

Learn more about the program and apply at www.scholars.in.gov/enroll.

Literacy Alliance acquires READS

The board of directors of The Literacy Alliance announce its acquisition Thursday of Project READS from the Allen County Education Partnership, effective Sept. 1.

The Allen County Education Partnership board of directors voted Wednesday to dissolve the organization and give all programs and assets to The Literacy Alliance.

Its board of directors voted Thursday to accept Project READS' program assets with a good-faith commitment to continue its mission to help Allen County students in grades 1-3 achieve grade level reading.

Corey Porter, chair of The Literacy Alliance's board, said “The Literacy Alliance welcomes this opportunity to take on a new program that will help us fulfill our mission of eliminating illiteracy in our community. It is an exciting time for us to consider adding or expanding programs that will help us become a literacy group for all ages.”

Area

Warsaw drive-thru testing site moves

Bowen Center announced Thursday a temporary location change for its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Warsaw.

The testing location will move to Central Park, 119 E. Canal St., Monday through July 21 during the Kosciusko County Fair.

Testing hours will remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

English and Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests, which are free and available to anyone 3 years old and up.

People do not need a doctor's referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.

Indiana

Purdue easing some mask rules

Effective July 1, Purdue University in West Lafayette will no longer require masks in many of its indoor spaces for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Specifically, masks will no longer be required in non-instructional campus spaces such as dining venues, the France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center, offices, lobbies and libraries.

Other Protect Purdue measures, such as social distancing, may continue to be enforced in these spaces as needed. Full Protect Purdue masking protocols are available online. For now, masks will continue to be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in classroom and instructional spaces.

Violations of this new mask policy by those who are unvaccinated will be considered violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge and will be subject to disciplinary action.

– Journal Gazette