Columbarium being built for local veterans shrine

A granite columbarium to hold the remains of cremated veterans who choose it is now being built for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2212 O'Day Road.

A Minnesota company is working on the project, with the help of a $25,000 donation from the McComb Family Foundation set up by the family of a prominent Fort Wayne funeral home, D.O. McComb & Sons.

Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the shrine and museum, said Dave McComb, president of the foundation, came up with the idea as the nonprofit organization was searching for a source of continuing income.

"We really wanted to help the shrine continue to grow and secure a place in Fort Wayne history to benefit all veterans, McComb said in a statement.

"Sales from the columbarium will provide necessary funds to establish an endowment to make sure the shrine and museum are around for many years to come."

Chambers called niches will hold the cremains of veterans, who also can direct that a loved one – a spouse, for example – be placed with them upon that person's death, Johnson said.

Coldspring, a monument company in Cold Spring, Minnesota, known for a large granite quarry, is working to deliver a 48-niche monument by late summer or early fall, he said.

A ceremony accepting the donation will take place at the site at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the shrine and museum hope to expand the columbarium to 152 spaces and raise another $80,000 to complete the project, Johnson said.

Sales of columbarium spaces could provide up to $600,000 in endowment funds in several years, he added.

More information is at honoringforever.org and available by calling the shrine and museum at 260-267-5022.

rsalter@jg.net