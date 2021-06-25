Grand Wayne reports turnaround

Grand Wayne Convention Center’s fortunes are starting to turn around, members of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board heard Thursday.

“I am happy to report in the last month for the first time in over a year we are holding our own,” said Bart Shaw, executive director. “In fact, we’re $40,000 to the good.”

Because of the pandemic’s impact, Shaw said, revenue this year “will be backloaded.” But through cost-savings from the smaller number of events, the downtown center has been able to trim $515,000 from its budget, he said.

The venue lost $1.2 million last year, Shaw told The Journal Gazette. So far this year, the loss is $400,000, but a projected $700,000 loss was budgeted. It may or may not come to pass in the next six months as business picks up, he said.

Beginning in August and September, Grand Wayne “will be busy,” Shaw said.

Hotel business for leisure travel is starting to rebound, and “the business traveler is starting to return,” he said.

The center is not yet at 2019 levels for revenue but month-to-month revenue has increased over last year, Shaw said.

Grand Wayne in upcoming weeks will host a rural letter carriers’ association and a repeat edition of a fishing lure enthusiasts’ group. The venue also has been busy with large weddings, he said.

In other business, the board discussed a $1 million pledge to New Haven to allow the purchase of the Casad depot site. The money was not used, as the site was sold at auction to another party.

“We expect that will be off the book soon,” Shaw said.

Board member Don Steininger was asked when the board’s purchase of the so-called fast-food block along Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Webster streets will close.

The closing is required by the end of the year, he said, adding he would determine a more exact date from the owner.

The lots, holding a Rally’s, King Gyros and Taco Bell, were approved for possible expansion of the landlocked Grand Wayne in December 2018 at a price of $6 million.

Closing has been delayed in part because of the pandemic and in part because of an environmentally based concern.

The CIB has said it has no immediate plans to remove the restaurants.

