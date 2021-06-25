Parkview relocating shot site

After administering more than 130,000 shots, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, the largest in Allen County, is on the move.

The site will stay open through Monday. The clinic will reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday in Building C at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, Parkview officials said.

The change comes as the rate of vaccination slows around the state and region, according to statistics compiled by the Indiana Department of Health.

The Mirro Center site opened Dec. 14, and at one point was averaging 1,200 shots a day, Michelle Charles, vice president of nursing informatics for Parkview Health, said in an email.

“As vaccination rates slow, we are moving to a location that will better fit our needs,” she said.

Charles said Parkview is working with businesses and organizations to provide pop-up vaccination sites to provide ready access to vaccines and protect more people in the community.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said a handful of such clinics already have been completed. She said not all future clinics – for example at an employer – will be open to the general public.

Vaccinations remain free. Clinic hours are subject to change based on demand.

The New Vision Drive site's holiday hours will 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and July 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 8 a.m. to noon July 10.

The clinic will be closed July 2 to 5 and July 7 and 8. As of July 12, the hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The clinic will offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 12 and older. Appointments can be made at ourshot.com or by calling 211. Walk-ins will be accepted during clinic hours depending on availability.

The move from the Mirro Center site comes after the Allen County Department of Health closed its site at Memorial Coliseum and moved vaccinations to a smaller location at its medical annex at 4813 New Haven Ave.

A Neighborhood Health vaccination site at New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road will be open only on Tuesdays beginning July 1, said Katie Murray, spokeswoman. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Health's 1717 S. Calhoun St. site will no longer offer vaccinations as of July 1, she said. Vaccinations also can be had at many neighborhood chain drugstores and some grocery stores.

Allen County as of Thursday has 147,605 fully vaccinated people, or 46.9% of the eligible population. An additional 3,511 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. Indiana as a whole reported 2,766,914 fully vaccinated people, or just above 40%.

Indiana on Thursday also reported 230 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, bringing the total to 752,395 cases and 13,396 confirmed deaths, plus 423 deaths of patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

Allen County on Thursday reported 11 new cases and no new deaths. That makes 41,894 cases and 693 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the number of all tests given that come back positive, has dropped to 1.67%, below the state's rate of 2.2%.

