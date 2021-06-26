4 more Blue Star Banners to be hung around Fort Wayne

Four new Blue Star Banners were installed this week to honor and recognize Fort Wayne residents and government employees who are actively deployed.

The following are being honored and recognized with the newly installed banners:

• Staff Sgt. Daniel Belcher, U.S. Air Force

• Petty Officer Nicholas Phillip Sims, U.S. Navy

• Lance Cpl. Selvin Castro, U.S. Marine Corps

• Lance Cpl. Tomas Vasquez, U.S. Marine Corps

The following banners were installed previously and honor those who are actively deployed:

• Staff Sgt. Charles Davis, U.S. Air Force

• AM2 Charles Poling, U.S. Navy

• Petty Officer 2nd Class Liam Fazio, U.S. Navy

• Airman 1st Class Eric Stucky, U.S. Air Force

• Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing

Banners are displayed on light poles on eastbound West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park.

The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 under Mayor Tom Henry. The program has recognized more than 100 Fort Wayne residents and city government employees who have been actively deployed.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.

b