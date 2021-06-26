Arts Campus designated as Indiana cultural site

The Arts Campus Fort Wayne is now a cultural district on a state level.

The designation was approved by the Indiana Arts Commission on Friday. Indiana Cultural Districts are well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use areas of a community, in which high concentrations of cultural assets serve as the anchor, a news release stated. The campus had already received the city's designation as a cultural district after it was approved by City Council in May.

“We greatly appreciate the support from our community for this designation,” Dan Ross, VP of Community Development for Arts United, said in a news release. “We see this as more than an acknowledgment of the work of Arts United, but as recognition by the state of the great work happening in Fort Wayne and Allen County.”

The Indiana Arts Commission started designating Indiana Cultural Districts in 2010. Designation opens up marketing and promotional opportunities available to the network of cultural districts through the state. The commission hopes the state will provide potential funding opportunities for the cultural districts in the future.

“Fort Wayne is a community committed to collaboration. With a wealth of creative organizations, there is an incredible amount of opportunity for community engagement,” said Anna Tragesser, the commission's artist and community services manager. “Regional leaders have done a wonderful job of working together as they establish opportunities for tourism and downtown development as a strategy for near-term growth.”

Tragesser said before the Friday meeting there are a few things that set the Arts Campus apart from many others in the state: its physical campus, opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, and its support of the city's network of creative workers, most of whom are self-employed. The Arts Campus includes seven physical buildings and houses 17 organizations.

The Wabash Cultural District also received the state designation Friday. Wabash and Fort Wayne are the first two state cultural districts in northeast Indiana and joined 10 other cities in the state as cultural districts.

To receive the designation, Fort Wayne and Wabash participated in the Creative Community Pathway program prior to submitting applications for review by a public panel of experts that specialize in economic and tourism development, a release stated.

To learn more about the state designation, go to in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/training/creative-community-pathway.

dfilchak@jg.net