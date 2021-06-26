GM storing unsold trucks in area amid chip shortage

In fenced parking lots at Casad Depot in New Haven, a sea of vehicles sit waiting for their chips to come in.

They're General Motors pickup trucks that have fallen victim to a severe worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips.

Jeff Benzing, GM spokesman, said the giant automaker has been continuing to build the trucks, including at the Fort Wayne assembly plant, without the chips.

The company intends to install the chips when they become available.

The process is known as “building shy,” according to accounts in the automotive press. It is an alternative to shutting down entire assembly lines or factories.

Casad, a former military facility from the World War II era, is not the only local spot where vehicles are being stored, Benzing said.

“We have vehicles stored in additional locations in and around Fort Wayne, including at our facility,” he said.

The chip shortage began in earnest late last year and affects the entire automotive industry, as well as other industries, Benzing said.

The situation “is very fluid. We are currently installing modules as we get them and leveraging every available semiconductor to be able to ship our trucks that are in high demand to our customers and dealers.”

Nationally, dealers have complained about shortages of new trucks and other vehicles due to the lack of chips, which control many aspects of a vehicle's operation.

Inventory shortages have trickled down to used-vehicle dealers as people unable to buy new vehicles search for available inventory.

Benzing said he did not know the number of vehicles now being stored locally. At Casad, they are mostly black or white pickups and stretch for rows and rows and likely amount to thousands.

“We continue to keep our dealers informed of the situation and are working to provide them with as many in-demand products as possible to help satisfy customer demand,” he said.

Casad was bought at a government auction in 2018 by Hanning & Bean, a Fort Wayne real estate company specializing in redeveloping properties. The bid, $3.075 million for the 259-acre property, was $145,000 higher than the second-place bidder.

Hanning & Bean had previously bought about 100 acres on the north side of Casad. Bill Bean, vice president, could not be reached for comment Friday about the use.

Casad Depot was used by the military during World War II for storing munitions and other supplies, including toxic chemicals. It was closed in 2011.

New Haven expressed interest in acquiring the property in late 2017 and obtained a commitment from the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board for up to $1 million in matching money to buy the site for an industrial park.

But the city and federal government could not come to an agreement on price, and the property was put up for auction.

