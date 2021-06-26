Monument to hold cremated vets

A granite columbarium to hold the remains of cremated veterans who choose it is now being built for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2212 O'Day Road.

A Minnesota company is working on the project, with the help of a $25,000 donation from the McComb Family Foundation set up by the family of a prominent Fort Wayne funeral home, D.O. McComb & Sons.

Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the shrine and museum, said Dave McComb, president of the foundation, came up with the idea as the nonprofit organization was searching for a source of continuing income.

“We really wanted to help the shrine continue to grow and secure a place in Fort Wayne history to benefit all veterans, McComb said in a statement.

“Sales from the columbarium will provide necessary funds to establish an endowment to make sure the shrine and museum are around for many years to come.”

Chambers called niches will hold the cremains of veterans, who also can direct that a loved one – a spouse, for example – be placed with them upon that person's death, Johnson said.

Coldspring, a monument company in Cold Spring, Minnesota, known for a large granite quarry, is working to deliver a 48-niche monument by late summer or early fall, he said.

A ceremony accepting the donation will take place at the site at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the shrine and museum hope to expand the columbarium to 152 spaces and raise $80,000 more to complete the project, Johnson said.

Sales of columbarium spaces could provide up to $600,000 in endowment funds in several years, he added.

The columbarium, made of gray granite, will be placed next to the proposed Sterling Chapel. Each chamber has a bronze plaque that can be engraved with the name of the veteran and other information.

Johnson said cremation is an increasingly prevalent way of dealing with a family member's remains, with cremation up 53% in the Fort Wayne area in recent years.

The monument will provide a place to memorialize the deceased where relatives and friends can go to pay respects, he said.

A Vietnam veteran, Johnson said he would like to be enshrined at the columbarium.

“I want to be with my brothers and sisters on that wall,” he said, referring to an 80% replica of the National Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., built at the shrine and dedicated May 29.

More information is available at honoringforever.org or by calling the shrine and museum at 260-267-5022.

rsalter@jg.net