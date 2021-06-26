Vaccinated East Noble students up for cash

Students in the East Noble School Corp. will have a chance to win $200 if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living, Automated Group Administrators, Jansen Family Dentistry and Black and Ramer Insurance are providing an opportunity for 10 vaccinated students to receive $200, according the school district's Facebook page.

Registered East Noble School Corp. students ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 13 will receive an entry to win the money. Students need to provide their names and vaccination dates to their school nurses by Aug. 13 to qualify.

The Noble County Department of Health will have a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at East Noble Middle School from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and July 19. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and walk-ins will be accepted.

East Noble isn't the only school corporation where students have a financial incentive to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Super Shot will reward five fully vaccinated Fort Wayne Community Schools high school students with $500, officials announced this month.

Students who receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Super Shot by Aug. 6 will receive an entry to win. One winner at each FWCS high school – North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne – will be announced at the start of the upcoming academic year.

Students who were vaccinated elsewhere before June 11 can enter the drawing at www.supershot.org by Aug. 6.

Teens can earn a second entry by getting all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot. The same deadline applies.

East Noble's announcement came on the same day the Indiana Department of Health announced 247 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and three people have died.

That brings to 752,699 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the coronavirus. To date, 13,399 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. An additional 423 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 14 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,908 cases. No new deaths were added Friday to the county's total of 693 deaths.

