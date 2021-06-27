Patients discuss TB with lawyer

Some Allen County patients who recently received a bone-repair product linked to tuberculosis cases have contacted a Pennsylvania attorney who has filed the first lawsuit alleging negligence by the manufacturer.

The Allen County Department of Health this month announced five patients who had surgery that implanted the now-recalled FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix had contracted tuberculosis, also known as TB.

The Indiana Department of Health has identified 30 people across the state who received the product and is working with local health departments and providers to investigate, Megan Wade-Taxter, health department spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

The product, manufactured by Aziyo Biologics, has been linked to TB cases across the United States, Wade-Taxter said. Aziyo voluntarily recalled one lot of the product believed contaminated, a June 2 federal Food and Drug Administration “urgent recall notification” says.

The recall came after a hospital complained that seven of 23 recipients of the material from one donor lot had gotten infections after surgery, including four who had TB.

Tuberculosis is a now-rare, but potentially deadly, disease caused by a bacterium. The disease typically affects the lungs, causing shortness of breath, fever, chills, night sweats and weakness and is spread by coughing and sneezing.

The infection can be treated with a six-month course of antibiotics. But TB also can spread to the kidneys, brain and spine. The disease also can go dormant for long periods of time, only to be reactivated when conditions are right for it to reassert itself.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recalled product contained 154 units from a single donor distributed in 20 states, but not all may have been used. The product contains material from allografts, donated cadaver bone.

Lawrence R. Cohan, an attorney with Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky of Philadelphia, said the client who filed suit, Delaware resident Richard Williams, faces a long and potentially difficult course of treatment.

Williams, 74, a corrections officer, had the material implanted in an April 13 spinal surgery in a Delaware hospital, which received 30 units of the recalled product.

The suit says his wound subsequently tested positive for tuberculosis, and he had a “painful and complicated” second surgery to remove the contaminated product and insert new material.

His spine was surgically fused at another higher level likely to lead to a decreased range of motion, a more substantial long-term injury and a greater risk of complications, the suit alleges.

He also must continue to be treated for tuberculosis, the suit says.

Cohan said because TB infection can lie dormant, it's possible the deceased donor did not know he or she was infected. But, he said, the bone product “should have been fully tested to make sure it was disease free.”

The Washington Post reported June 18 that TB bacteria is not among the organisms that are routinely tested for because infections are considered rare in bone grafts. The last such infection occurred in 1953, according to the CDC.

Indiana and Delaware have reported the most cases, the story said.

According to the CDC, genetic sequencing in some patients has shown the bacteria came from the same source.

The CDC says 136 of the shipped units were implanted in 113 patients. Eight died after receiving the product, although the causes are still being determined, Martha Sharan, CDC spokeswoman, told the Post.

Patients who received the product are being contacted by health officials, and all but four are being treated for TB, as the agency recommends, a CDC statement says.

Indiana health officials are investigating 30 people in 18 counties who received the product.

“All affected individuals have been notified, and appropriate public health actions have been taken,” Wade-Taxter said. “There is no risk to the public.”

Health officials say TB infection in bone may not be as transmissible as in the lungs. But if it goes from bone to the lungs, it can be spread to other people.

“If I were a close contact of (someone) in this tragic circumstance, I would be very cautious,” Cohan said.

He said Williams' lawsuit is not a class-action suit and is filed in state court, not federal court.

The suit also is not against any hospital or doctor, only against the manufacturer and several entities related to Medtronic Inc., FiberCel's exclusive distributor, he stressed.

The cases from the Allen County area are still in the investigation stages and no suits have been filed, Cohan said.

Local and state health officials did not identify the hospitals where the product was used or the physicians who performed the surgeries.

In 2019, about 9,000 cases of TB were reported in the United States, and up to 13 million people may be living with a dormant, or latent, infection, federal health statistics say.

rsalter@jg.net