Monday, June 28, 2021 9:50 pm
Moped rider in life-threatening condition after Coldwater Road accident
The Journal Gazette
A moped rider suffered life-threatening injuries this evening after causing an accident on Coldwater Road near Cook Road, a local police official said.
An adult male was riding a moped southbound on Coldwater, which was restricted to one lane for construction, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
Witnesses described the moped rider's driving as reckless, including "weaving in and out of the barricade barrels." He lost control of the vehicle after hitting a barrel, police said.
The man, whose identity was not released, wasn't wearing a helmet, police said. Hospital staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.
The Fort Wayne Police Department's Fatal Accident Team planned to investigate the crash for a few hours this evening, temporarily closing southbound Coldwater Road at Riley Drive.
