Moped rider in life-threatening condition after Coldwater Road accident

A moped rider suffered life-threatening injuries this evening after causing an accident on Coldwater Road near Cook Road, a local police official said.

An adult male was riding a moped southbound on Coldwater, which was restricted to one lane for construction, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses described the moped rider's driving as reckless, including "weaving in and out of the barricade barrels." He lost control of the vehicle after hitting a barrel, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, wasn't wearing a helmet, police said. Hospital staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's Fatal Accident Team planned to investigate the crash for a few hours this evening, temporarily closing southbound Coldwater Road at Riley Drive.