NAACP, mother say autistic 8-year-old was abused

The local NAACP has demanded transparency in the handling of an alleged abuse case of an 8-year-old boy by a Parkview Behavioral Health staff member.

Shanita Redd, the boy's mother, also demanded justice tonight during a news conference at the NAACP office on South Calhoun Street.

Redd said her son, Malachi Redd, was taken to Parkview Behavioral by a Crisis Intervention Team officer due to suicidal thoughts. He was admitted on April 29. On May 1, Redd went to visit Malachi and saw that he had severe swelling and bruising on his face.

Malachi, who has autism, told Redd that he was having a breakdown when a male staff member placed him in a hold. Malachi bit the man on the arm, and the man reacted by slamming Malachi’s head into the wall, Redd said.

Redd said Malachi was lying on the floor of the seclusion room and said he felt like he was dying. Staff said they were unaware Malachi had been injured, she said. Redd demanded first aid kit items, such as bandages, ice and antibacterial ointment, so she could care for the injuries.

Redd reported the incident to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Parkview Police Department and the Department of Child Services hotline. She said the hospital police department and DCS reports imply that Malachi caused the injuries to himself.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office looked into the investigation before deciding not to press charges. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said no criminal activity was found.

