NACS drops face mask mandate

The Northwest Allen County Schools board tonight decided to make face masks optional for its second summer session.

The policy will apply to the fall semester if COVID-19 infection rates remain low, spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.

The board voted 4-0 in factor of the proposal, with board member Steve Bartkus absent.

Mask mandates have been a controversial issue for the district, drawing parents from both sides to meetings.

Students, teachers and staff have been required to wear masks in the school system since students returned to in-person learning. The mandate followed state guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The current statewide school mask mandate expires Wednesday.

