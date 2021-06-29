City murals to be dedicated today

The colorful creations of a new local art project will be dedicated today, starting in the southeast quadrant.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will join members of the Public Art Commission, members of the City Council and mural artists at 11 a.m. for a dedication of the southeast mural, 4307 S. Anthony Blvd.

Other dedications of Faces of the Fort Civil Rights/Social Justice Mural Project are scheduled today at 1 p.m. for the southwest mural at 1818 Bluffton Road and 3 p.m. for the northeast mural at 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., the city said Monday in a news release.

The South Anthony Boulevard mural artist is Kacy Jackson. The Bluffton Road southwest mural artist is Mitchell Egly, and the St. Joseph Boulevard northeast artist is Benjamin Duke.

Artists used stories submitted by residents about community leaders who have contributed to social justice efforts to create the Faces of the Fort murals.

The Bluffton Road mural, for example, features Thomas Smith, co-founder and CEO of Smith Academy for Excellence Boys School, and Raquel Kline, director at Language Services Network.

Glynn Hines, longtime Fort Wayne city councilman, will be one of the individuals included on the northeast mural, according to an announcement made this spring during a Public Art Commission meeting.

Faces of the Fort was a conceptual project suggestion in the Public Art Master Plan, Art for All, and is the first project the Public Art Commission has initiated, the city said in a news release this month.

The second phase of the Faces of the Fort initiative will begin next year and include a mural in the northwest part of the city, according to a statement Monday from Angelica Robinson Pickens, public information officer for the city's Community Development division.

The artists were paid $10,000 to design and install the murals, Pickens said. Funding comes from the Public Art Commission budget, which is funded as part of a 1% tax increment finance district giveback program.

A committee including representatives from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African-American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community and the LGBTQ community selected the artists.

