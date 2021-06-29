Man shot by police arrested

The man who was shot in the June 13 officer-involved shooting was arrested Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Lamont Carpenter Jr., 23, is being charged with pointing a firearm, a felony, officials said.

Officer Lucus Hayes, a four-year police department veteran, shot Carpenter after responding to what police described as an “intense gun battle” at South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue.

Police said Carpenter was armed with a gun when he confronted the officer. Hayes shot him “to preserve his life and that of the surrounding public,” police said.

The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m.

During his time with the Fort Wayne police, Hayes has had two police vehicle accidents, one in 2018 and one in 2019. The first resulted in a letter of reprimand. The second resulted in a suspension for an undisclosed time period.

Hayes has no commendations, according to information provided by the police department.

Moped crash sends rider to hospital

A moped rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after causing an accident on Coldwater Road near Cook Road, a city police official said.

An adult male was riding a moped southbound on Coldwater, which was restricted to one lane for construction, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses described the moped rider's driving as reckless, including “weaving in and out of the barricade barrels.” He lost control of the vehicle after hitting a barrel, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, wasn't wearing a helmet, police said. Hospital staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's Fatal Accident Team planned to investigate the crash Monday evening, temporarily closing southbound Coldwater Road at Riley Drive.

Suicide declared in inmate's death

An 18-year-old Fort Wayne woman found unresponsive in an Allen County Jail cell committed suicide, the Allen County coroner's office announced Monday.

The woman was found unresponsive by jail staff “with a ligature around her neck,” according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman's cause of death was “asphyxia due to hanging.” The death remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department. The Journal Gazette doesn't publish the names of suicide victims.