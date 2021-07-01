Fort Wayne/Allen County

19 positive for virus in county

Nineteen Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,963 cases, the local health department reported Wednesday.

There were no new deaths reported in Allen County.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that 295 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with six new deaths.

That brings the total number of COVID cases to 753,927 and 13,426 deaths statewide.

A total of 3,582,535 people have been tested in Indiana.

Weather delays Parnell closure

The closure of Parnell Avenue from Coliseum Boulevard to North Clinton Street, which was expected to start Monday, has been postponed because of weather.

The closure will now begin July 12, and Parnell is expected to be closed for 45 days as part of a $1.2 million road improvement project. Traffic will be detoured to Paul Shaffer Drive and North Clinton Street. There will be no access to East California Road from Parnell Avenue.

Area

Bridge work near Waterloo to begin

Interstate 69 near Waterloo will soon see bridge construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Crews will be conducting a complete superstructure replacement of the southbound bridge, which includes the southbound Exit 334 ramp to U.S. 6.

Southbound traffic will use a temporary bridge until the new bridge is complete. Drivers coming south wanting to access U.S. 6 should use the posted detour of I-69 south to Exit 329 and then use northbound I-69 to Exit 334.

Work is scheduled to start on or after July 7 and is expected to last until the end of October.

Indiana

Former first lady Whitcomb dies

Former Indiana first lady Patricia Whitcomb died Sunday in Seymour. She was 91.

A graduate of Greenfield High School and Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee, she joined the Fashion Board at L.S. Ayres upon graduation.

Modeling in the Tea Room, she caught the eye of young State Sen. Edgar Whitcomb. After a three-month courtship, they married.

That began a journey that would take them to all 92 counties in Indiana several times and to all corners of the world. Patricia Whitcomb learned courtesy phrases in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese, Tagalog and German.

Edgar Whitcomb, a Republican who served as governor from 1969 through 1972, died in February 2016.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday asked that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Patricia Whitcomb.

– The Journal Gazette