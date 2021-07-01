Interlocutory appeal granted in local police shooting case

INDIANAPOLIS – The case of a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man in Fort Wayne in 2012 is headed to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Marion County Superior Judge Cynthia Ayers granted a motion by the Indiana State Police for an interlocutory appeal – which means an appeal in the middle of the case instead of after a trial. She gave no reason in her Tuesday ruling.

The Indiana Court of Appeals can still choose to reject the case.

The case was filed in 2017, about five years after Indiana State Police Trooper Seth Mann shot and killed a fleeing Lucius Washington. The key issue in the pretrial wrangling is if the plaintiff, Catherine Arnos – the mother of Washington's minor son – can legally file the wrongful death action despite the expiration of the two-year statute of limitations.

The description of the shooting has remained generally consistent. Mann happened upon a group of people beating a man on West Main Street in Fort Wayne. When he turned his squad car around, several people walked away. One man – Washington – walked away at a fast pace and Mann said "Hey, come here, man," several times.

Mann then started chasing Washington, who tried to scale a fence, and the trooper attempted to put him in a chokehold. They fell backward to the ground and Mann said he felt Washington's hands on the left side of his gun belt. His gun was on the right side. Mann didn't radio for support and left his vehicle unattended.

The lawsuit was filed after an anonymous person sent copies of two different Indiana State Police Firearms Review Board reports to Washington's family in March 2017. The first found fault with Mann's actions and the second didn't.

The state sought an interlocutory appeal after losing a motion for summary judgement earlier this year. The judge did not dismiss the case – instead ruling that "no public information was available that Amos could have used to file a claim for wrongful death or excessive force in Washington's shooting death during the limitations period. Without receipt of the shooting reports from an unknown sender, information about this event may never been revealed."

