Local shelter offers pet tips during fireworks

Not everyone enjoys the loud booms and bangs of Independence Day fireworks – that includes pets.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is reminding pet owners to take precautions this holiday to keep their pets safe and comfortable during the festivities.

“While we understand you might want your dog to be a part of the festivities this holiday, it can be overwhelming for many dogs,” a statement said. “A stressed or anxious dog is more likely to try to run away or even bite.”

Animal Care & Control will be closed Monday, so if a dog or cat gets loose, officials suggest to start looking for the pet immediately. Owners can file a lost pet report through Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control; post to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne's Facebook page or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne; and check the website www.fwacc.org daily for current housed stray animals.

Lost pets can be picked up starting Tuesday when the shelter reopens.

Other tips for pet owners:

• Keep pets inside in a confined room with curtains over any windows during peak firework times. Try playing calming music or turning on a white noise machine.

• Give pets treats and favorite toys to keep their minds busy and not focused on the noise. Try filling a toy with peanut butter or various treats.

• Some pets are more anxious than others. Talk to your veterinarian to see whether medication could aid in keeping pets stress level down.

• For cat owners, try using a non-sponsored product called Feliway. It puts out a calming pheromone that is unique to cats.

• If dogs need to go outside, make sure they are wearing a properly fitted collar or harness while they are leashed, even if you have a fence. Sudden, loud noises can cause any dog to become frightened and attempt to run.

• Double-check fences to make sure there are no openings or loose areas and that all latches are secure.

• Make sure all pets are wearing up-to-date ID tags on their collar. Collars can fall off, so make sure pets are also microchipped and that the information is current. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control offers microchipping for $15.