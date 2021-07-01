New festival director named

Just nine days before the Three Rivers Festival kicks off, it named a new executive director.

Justin Shurley has been hired to steer the state’s second-largest festival, officials announced Wednesday.

“I’m beyond excited to be selected for this role,” he said after his introduction to media members at a morning news conference in Headwaters Park Pavilion.

The festival will open July 9 with a chalk walk, helicopter rides and the popular Junk Food Alley.

The festival’s board announced April 13 that it would forgo the traditional opening parade for the second straight year to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19. The decision was made after consulting the Allen County Department of Health and Mayor Tom Henry. More than 50,000 people attend the parade each year.

The festival, which began in 1969, typically attracts more than 350,000 during its nine-day run.

“The nice thing is the festival has always been run by the community, with tons of volunteer hours,” Shurley said about the tight timeline. “This year, I just get a chance to be an observer, really.”

After viewing the event “with fresh eyes,” Shurley expects to be able to suggest improvements.

A new festival feature this year is a 50-50 raffle that could potentially raise tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

John Nichter, the festival’s board president, said one ticket holder will receive half the windfall. The rest will go into a fund to create a financial cushion for the festival, he said.

Each year’s event generates the money used to put on the following year’s festival, he said. The nonprofit organization’s annual budget is about $1 million.

“We’re so dependent on the weather and heat,” Nichter said, adding that if a concert is rained out, for example, the festival has to refund tickets but still has to pay the band.

The board canceled last year’s festival because of coronavirus concerns. Even so, it had to pay for office and storage leases and salaries for one part-time and three full-time employees, Nichter said. The part-time position has since been eliminated.

Sara Roach, the festival board’s treasurer, said Ruoff Mortgage made its pledged $140,000 donation last year despite the event being canceled.

“They are our heroes,” she added.

Nichter described the festival’s current financial state as “solid,” but he hopes to stop relying on yearly income fluctuations.

A similar 50-50 raffle sponsored by Evansville’s Fall Festival generated $1.1 million in 2019, its first year, and $1.3 million last year, he said.

Three Rivers Festival annual highlights include Art in the Park, a bed race, an international village, midway rides, concerts and a fireworks finale. The 2021 festival is also introducing a new drag show at 9 p.m. July 12.

Crews were starting festival setup Wednesday, including unloading dozens of brown trash bins at Headwaters Park Pavilion. The stage was already in place.

The new executive director was introduced three months after Jack Hammer, the former executive director, exited the organization after almost 11 years. The festival board received 39 applications for the position from multiple states and one each from Europe and the Middle East, Nichter said.

Shurley, 40, was most recently Purdue University Fort Wayne’s director of development and external affairs for the athletics department for more than four years. Before that, he was the TinCaps’ assistant director of group sales for nine years.

His new salary is $60,000, Roach said.

Shurley serves on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation board and the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. He’s a previous member of Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana.

He is married to Amy Shurley, Northwestern Mutual’s local director of business operations, and father to a 6-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Shurley, who had enthusiastic references, was the best candidate because he had the most experience talking with local government officials and business leaders who are – or could become – festival sponsors, Nichter said.

