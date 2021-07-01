Social services chief leaving role

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's social services chief, Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, is resigning her post after six years of state service.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the move Wednesday, naming Dr. Dan Rusyniak as her replacement effective Aug. 1.

“Jennifer Sullivan has dedicated herself to improving the social and human needs Hoosiers are faced with every day,” Holcomb said. “Secretary Sullivan tackled some of the most complex issues our state has ever dealt with and found new innovative ways to deliver improved results. She created a purpose-driven work culture that empowers staff, collaborates with experts while leading with courage and creativity.

“I'll never be able to say thank you enough for all she has done for health care and social services in Indiana, but I'll never stop trying. I wish her and her family all the best in this next chapter in their lives.”

Sullivan was appointed secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration by Holcomb in January 2017 and has the longest tenure of any secretary in the agency's 30-year history, a news release said.

Some of her accomplishments include her role in the 10-year extension of the Healthy Indiana Plan, which provides health coverage for more than 572,000 low-income adults; integrating Indiana 211 to better connect Hoosiers with local, state and federal resources; and presiding over the lowest infant mortality rate in state history.

Before FSSA, Sullivan was deputy state health commissioner.

“I am most grateful for the way in which the Holcomb administration has fostered innovation, autonomy and accountability,” she said. “I have had every resource needed to make changes based on the priority pillars laid out each year. My voice has been heard and I have grown as a leader, a policy expert and a citizen of this great state.”

Sullivan has accepted a role at Atrium Health as senior vice president of strategic operations, where she will develop and execute a strategy to integrate clinical service lines across health systems and states.

Rusyniak, who was the agency's chief medical officer, is being promoted. He was critical in handling the state's COVID-19 long-term care response and is the point person for the state's efforts to reform Indiana's long-term care systems.

Holcomb said Rusyniak “showed his true character and leadership skills on a statewide stage during the pandemic. He was consistent under pressure and always based his decisions on the overall health and well-being of Hoosiers. 'Dr. Dan' will seamlessly step into this new role and continue to serv e some of our most vulnerable with that same compassion and steady hand.”

Going beyond his dedication to improving public health care and social services, Rusyniak continues to practice medicine one day a week at Eskenazi Hospital, which Sullivan has done throughout her term at Riley Hospital for Children.

“I am honored by this opportunity and committed to continuing the work of assuring that Hoosiers get the medical and social services they need to reach their greatest emotional, mental and physical well-being,” Rusyniak said.

nkelly@jg.net