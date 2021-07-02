Avilla to receive federal grant for its industrial park

The town of Avilla is getting a $1.3 million grant to expand its industrial park.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration announced Thursday it is awarding the grant for road, water and sewer infrastructure to support expansion of the town's industrial park and promote business growth and job creation.

The project, to be matched with $1.3 million in local money, is expected to create 70 jobs, retain more than 360 jobs and generate $7.8 million in private investment, federal officials said.

Avilla Town Council President Paul Shepherd said the local match will come from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., which will provide $300,000, and the town, which will provide $1 million in community economic development income tax dollars.

The money will pay for extending streets and utility lines to about 50 unsold acres of the 80-acre industrial park near Indiana 8 and Indiana 3, Shepherd said.

Avilla, in eastern Noble County, has about 2,500 people.

“President Biden is committed to helping communities grow their critical industry sectors to improve regional economies across the nation,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “This EDA investment will boost Avilla's capacity to serve emerging transportation, distribution and logistics and other businesses to create new economic opportunities and jobs for Hoosiers.”

