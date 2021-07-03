325 variant cases seen in county

Allen County has 325 variant COVID-19 cases, county health officials announced Friday.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said the county “recently received notice of the first delta variant cases in the county.”

The Allen County Department of Health said the state has tracked 256 cases of the alpha variant, 30 cases of the B.1.429 epsilon variant, 18 cases of the B.1.427 epsilon variant, 11 cases of the gamma variant, five cases of the beta variant and five cases of the delta variant in Allen County as of June 24.

Indiana has a total of 5,004 variant cases, according to the Indiana Department of Health's coronavirus dashboard. Most of those cases – 3,847, – are the alpha variant. The state has tracked 196 delta variant cases.

“There is evidence the delta variant is more infectious than the original COVID variant and the b.1.1.7 (alpha variant),” Sutter said in an email. “It's unclear how protective prior COVID infection will be against the delta variant. But all the approved vaccines provide good protection against it. So we urge all unvaccinated folks who are eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

Allen County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 41,999 cases. No new deaths from COVID-19 were added Friday to the county's total of 693 deaths. Allen County's seven-day positivity rate is 2.15%.

However, Sutter said, “Allen County has seen an increase in cases in the past few weeks.”

Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer, is also concerned about his county's cases. DeKalb reported five coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the weekly total to 16.

“This is the uptick we have not wanted,” he said in an email.

Souder warned that if the number of cases continues to rise, DeKalb's and northeast Indiana's blue color-coded ranking will change. The vast majority of Indiana counties are blue – the lowest category.

The categories are based on the number of weekly confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and seven-day positivity rates for COVID-19 tests. Blue means less than 10 new cases per 100,000 and less than 5% of tests coming back positive.

State health officials announced Friday an additional 183 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and eight more residents have died from the virus.

A total of 753,528 Indiana residents have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 13,420 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

