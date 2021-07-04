New hospital coming along

Lutheran Downtown Hospital is poised between the dream and the reality.

Officials broke ground on the five-story structure at the southwest corner of Van Buren and West Main streets two years ago this month. The $118 million hospital is on pace to accept patients early next year.

Until then, work continues on the walls, floors and ceilings. Empty patient rooms await hospital beds, and CT and MRI suites await imaging equipment.

The 194,000-square-foot building is enclosed, allowing the more than 100 Weigand Construction employees on site last week to work in 68-degree comfort.

A Journal Gazette reporter and photographer on Thursday became the first two visitors not affiliated with Lutheran Health Network or Weigand to tour the facility. Aaron Hendricks, facilities director, led the walk-through along with Twilla Lee, the new hospital's CEO. Hendricks and Lee also hold those positions for St. Joseph Hospital.

They highlighted numerous features that reflect recent advances in health care.

“The whole design of the hospital is about efficiency, good flow,” Lee said. “We also designed for flexibility and growth in the future.”

Grand tour

The new hospital's front entrance faces St. Joe, the hospital it will replace.

The hospital's exterior design includes a mix of brick, stone and metal panels, creating a textured facade. Inside the lobby, a chapel is a short walk to the right of the information desk. Stained glass windows now in St. Joe's chapel will be installed in the space, Hendricks said.

Emergency walk-in patients will enter the building through a separate door off Main Street, near Van Buren. The emergency department includes a security booth, two triage rooms for evaluating patients, 19 treatment rooms and four secure hold rooms for psychiatric patients at risk for harming themselves or others.

A new feature is the inclusion of five private rooms where patients can wait for test results, including X-rays and CT scans.

“It gets them out of the hustle and bustle of the emergency room itself,” Lee said, adding that moving the patients also frees up treatment space for others.

Trauma rooms near the ambulance bay at the back of the building will allow ER doctors to evaluate patients. The area includes two examining rooms with negative air flow, protecting providers and other patients from tuberculosis infection, noxious fumes and other airborne hazards.

Imaging services are also on the first floor.

The second floor features four operating rooms, including one that will be equipped for robotic-assisted surgery. The hospital will offer surgery for general surgery, gastroenterology, bariatric patients and some orthopedic cases. Physicians also will perform non-invasive cardiac tests there.

The area includes 18 total pre- and post-op rooms and 10 recovery bays.

Sterile equipment processing, power plant operations and the food services are also on the second floor. The food preparation area will include a pizza oven and a hibachi-style grill, Hendricks said.

The cafeteria, which will be open to the public, will also feature a salad bar.

Diner seating will include 19 inside tables and eight outdoor tables situated on a balcony that will be used in good weather.

The building also will offer grab-and-go food service on the first floor.

“We've been working on new menus,” Lee said. “In particular, healthy menus.”

Upper floors

The third floor will house administrative offices, human resources, case management services, the pharmacy and laboratory.

Inpatient rooms are on the fourth and fifth floors. The 12 intensive care rooms and four intermediate-care rooms are on the fourth floor. Intermediate – or step down care – is for patients who don't need full ICU services but need more care than patients in regular rooms receive, Hendricks said.

Wooden cabinets stocked with gowns, gloves and face masks are being installed outside each patient room. The personal protective equipment will be available for staff and visitors to use.

“It's a best practice that we're really excited about,” Hendricks said.

Also, nursing stations and supply storage have been moved to the middle of the floor, surrounded by patient rooms along the outside of the building. St. Joseph Hospital's nursing stations are at the end of the hallway, putting them a distance from many rooms on the floor and making providers walk farther during their shifts, he said.

Each patient room is about twice the size of its St. Joe counterpart and will include a 43-inch TV, a recliner and a chair for visitors.

The showers are flush with the floor, so patients won't have to step over a ledge to enter.

Two rooms designated for bariatric patients are even larger and include ceiling-mounted lifts to help with moving patients.

“One of the awesome things about this facility is the amount of natural light,” Hendricks said. “All the windows have been scaled up.”

The new hospital won't offer all the services its predecessor did.

Lee said Lutheran Health Network will continue sending burn and heart procedure patients to Lutheran Hospital, which has Level II adult and pediatric trauma certification, and expectant mothers to Dupont Hospital.

Although St. Joe offered those services previously, network officials relocated burn and cardiac catheterization services in early 2020 and child birth in mid-2018. Officials described it as a consolidation.

“You look at what does the neighborhood need now,” Lee said.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital will apply for accreditation for treating patients suffering chest pain and to become a primary stroke center, Lee said. Eventually, she said, the hospital could apply for Level III trauma certification.

Room to grow

Opportunities for expansion are included in several areas of the hospital's design.

If demand justifies more beds, a sixth floor with 40 more patient rooms could be added.

The building's power plant includes enough capacity to accommodate the another floor, making a potential future addition more affordable, Hendricks said.

The second-floor layout also allows for the addition of four more operating rooms or procedural spaces, Lee said.

First-floor doors facing Jackson Street look out onto “a technology deck” that will allow hospital officials to bring in a mobile CT scanner or other equipment needed when existing equipment needs to be repaired or replaced.

Wiring in place will allow test results to be accessed from inside the hospital, Hendricks said.

A good neighbor

More than a dozen sites were considered for the replacement hospital before the Van Buren Street site was selected.

Although the hospital is moving just one block to the west, some neighbors worried about the lights, sounds and exhaust fumes the facility will generate.

In 2019, residents shared their concerns with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission before the scheduled groundbreaking. The commission approved the plan, which includes putting the ambulance entrance off Jackson Street near Main.

Department of Planning Services staff also made four recommendations for the health care facility, including having a “quiet zone” where ambulances would turn off their sirens before reaching the hospital so as not to disturb members of the West Central neighborhood; controlling off-campus smoking by employees and visitors; screening headlights from residents on the south side of Jackson Street; and providing a rest area in the parking lot.

Lee noted that the hospital's loading dock is completely enclosed, protecting neighbors from the lights, sounds and fumes generated by deliveries.

“This is a unique design,” she said.

After Lutheran Downtown Hospital opens, St. Joe will be demolished in a manner that causes the least disruption to nearby neighbors, Lee said.

“It literally will be almost brick-by-brick, going floor-by-floor, going east to west,” she said.

Details are pending, including whether community members might be allowed to acquire commemorative bricks. The building will be replaced by a parking lot.

Against the odds

Lutheran Health Network officials announced plans to build a new downtown hospital in September 2017. At the time, it seemed like an ambitious dream that might never be realized.

Community Health Systems Inc., Lutheran's parent company, had reported a string of quarterly losses that totaled billions over the last few years. The company's annual loss for 2017, alone, was $2.46 billion.

Community Health continues to struggle financially. It reported a $64 million net loss for the first quarter and $11.9 billion in long-term debt as of March 31, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

But the Franklin, Tennessee-based health care provider, which owns 85 hospitals nationwide, has continued to fund capital investments, including the new Fort Wayne hospital.

Lee went before the Fort Wayne City Council in February to support the company's request for a new tax increment financing district encompassing the Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Tax increment financing districts capture property tax revenue generated within a specific area. Those funds can then be used for improvements within the district.

Lee said the pandemic is part of the reason the hospital requested a TIF designation. As COVID-19 took hold, “resources were redirected, diverted to manage some of those emergent situations,” she said Feb. 24.

The proposal was approved.

The new hospital is expected to create about additional 500 jobs compared with St. Joe's workforce.

