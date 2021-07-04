Miami artist, storyteller discusses her beadwork

Katrina Mitten feels more like a storyteller than an artist despite having her work displayed in multiple museums.

Her art tends to be a mix of traditional Miami Tribe styles and contemporary depictions. Every piece tells a story, which leads to Mitten, a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, getting to teach people about the Miami on a regular basis.

“It's not just about the past,” she said, referring to her artwork. “It's about the present too.”

Mitten showed some of her pieces and shared some of her stories as part of the History Center's July tour of Chief Richardville's 1817 home off Bluffton Road. A Miami Indian Heritage Days event is held monthly through November.

Mitten taught herself to do beadwork when she was 12. She made a loom with a couple of pieces of wood and a broomstick, and she stitched a black thunderbird on a white background with red and yellow connecting diamonds. It was later added to the back of a leather, fringe jacket.

“We didn't have YouTube or craft books or any of that,” she said, “that people can look at today and learn just about anything.”

The largest piece Mitten had with her was a cradle board that looks traditional at first but features a contemporary design of the underworld and the upper world.

“A lot of our work and things we do is about balance in this world,” she said.

Next to the cradle board was a collage picture frame featuring photos of five of her grandchildren in the cradle board. Some people may think cradle boards are a thing of the past, but Mitten said they are still used today.

It's important to teach people about all of the Miami culture, Mitten said. A necklace featured a casino chip in the center of the pendant and dice beads.

A cream-colored purse depicted a story Kiilhsoohkwa, the granddaughter of Chief Little Turtle, told Mitten's grandmother that was later passed down to Mitten. The purse bears the dates Kiilhsoohkwa lived from, 1810 to 1915.

Mitten does flat stitch bead embroidery work, which differs visually from the raised beadwork the Seneca and Iroquois tribes did. The Miami people are more known for ribbon work, but Mitten likes to keep the traditional beadwork alive.

“This is what our people have done traditionally and what we do today,” Mitten said.

Todd Pelfrey, The History Center executive director, said the Miami Indian Heritage Days is one of the museum's most popular ongoing educational series.

“It's a really wonderful setting and delightful opportunity,” Pelfrey said, “to be able to offer the community of northeast Indiana a chance to experience these remarkable examples of traditional Miami life ways.”

