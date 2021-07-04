New Haven birthing new tradition

For some who attended New Haven's Independence Day Celebration, the party meant the city is on the rebound after a difficult year.

“I think it means that the country is back on track and New Haven is back on track,” Becky Hayes said.

As if to underscore the sentiment, as the parade to commemorate the city's second annual July Fourth celebration began, it was waylaid about 10 minutes by an errant freight train that had parked along the track intersecting Broadway Street.

But the setback could not derail the day's revelry.

Hundreds crowded along both sides of New Haven's main drag to watch dozens of area institutions and organizations pass by. The celebration may only be in its second year, but those who gathered in Schnelker Park were excited at the prospect of a new community tradition.

“This event we started last year during the pandemic is a way for people to come together. I'm so proud of how the community has done that,” Mayor Steve McMichael said. “I hope it becomes a tradition for many, many years to come for New Haven – long past when I'm the mayor.”

McMichael was joined at Saturday's celebration by other area leaders, including U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who during a brief opening ceremony lauded American accomplishments and New Haven's own patriotism, while simultaneously criticizing those who, he said, attempt to undermine American excellence.

“If the last 18 months has taught us anything, it's that those who wish to divide our country ... as we know it, feel empowered more than ever,” he said.

National politics, however, appeared to be far from the minds of many who gathered to enjoy a carefree summer afternoon full of live music, a barbecue competition, balloon sculptures and a dunk tank featuring several of New Haven's most prominent public servants.

“It's good to see people out and about again,” Cindy Bemus said, adding that she, her husband and two of her four children particularly enjoyed all of the food on offer from restaurants Mancino's and Laz's Cuban Cafe.

“They're all ecstatic,” Bemus said.

After a pandemic year of relative isolation, Bemus said it was great to see people out and about again.

Area resident Lon Gearheart said he particularly enjoyed Saturday's entertainment, as a singer-songwriter performed a cover of the popular folk song, “Wagon Wheel.” Gearheart, a former postal worker, has lived in the area for 15 years. Gearheart said he's been lucky lately; on Friday he watched the Fort Wayne Komets win the Kelly Cup.

“I loved the food samples from the barbecue contest,” he said, noting he particularly enjoyed Shigs N Pit and Rack and Helen's.

There's no better place to live than New Haven, Hayes, a longtime resident, said. Saturday's event, she added, somewhat made up for not having New Haven's annual Canal Days event. Hayes said she particularly missed walking down to the parade and seeing her kids and grandkids out in the park playing during the annual festival.

“So this is great,” she said.