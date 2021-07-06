Trine host site for Global Leadership Summit

Trine University will be a host site for the Global Leadership Summit, which will simulcast worldwide Aug. 5 and 6.

Presented by the Global Leadership Network, the event is held in person at more than 500 host sites each year. At Trine, the summit will use the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola.

Faculty will offer leadership insights. The scheduled lineup includes Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor of Life.Church; Shola Richards, founder and CEO of Go Together Global; retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal; Malcolm Gladwell, author and host of the Revisionist History podcast; Francesca Gino, Harvard Business School professor; Richard Montanez, former vice president of multicultural sales of PepsiCo North America; and Ibukun Awosika, chair of First Bank Nigeria Limited.

Tickets for the summit are available online at trine.link/GLS for as low as $169 if ordered before July 13.