Council takes zoning 1st step

The Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to rezoning for the second phase of Electric Works.

The 2.6-acre area that was discussed for rezoning would make the entire 5.2-acre Electric Works campus zoned as an urban corridor. The area is currently a hodgepodge of zonings: two-family residential, multiple residential or intensive industrial.

The second phase is a $107 million mixed-use project that is primarily on the north side of the former General Electric campus that is undergoing rehabilitation on the west side of Broadway. Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said this rezoning is separate from the approval for the $280 million Electric Works project near the end of 2020. The new investment is a private investment.

RTM Ventures, the developer for the new investment, has shared plans of a 1,144-space, six-deck parking garage as a major feature. More than 280 apartments will wrap around the garage. The plan also includes a child care center, playground and commercial space for a fitness center and retail.

Paddock said the plan addresses two issues surrounding Electric Works: residential housing and parking for Do it Best headquarters employees, as well as others.

“We've been talking about residential and that was one of the concerns early on,” he said. “Well, because the building that we are renovating is so popular with retail use that there wasn't room. Here's some new construction that addresses some of that residential, which is important to me.”

Part of the Electric Works plan is to keep Do it Best in the development, which could be dependent on parking. Paddock said that if the rezoning weren't approved, “In my view, this project could actually be somewhat in jeopardy.”

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he wanted to make it clear to the public that the council was not approving another public investment or an endorsement of the developer. When it comes to rezoning, the council focuses on the appropriate uses of the land in question.

The council preliminarily passed the rezoning 6-0. The council rarely, if ever, changes its preliminary votes. Michelle Chambers, D-at-large, Glynn Hines, D-at-large, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, were absent.

