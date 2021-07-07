Holcomb gets early legal victory

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb might have prevailed in round one of his legal battle over the constitutionality of a new emergency powers law, but Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday quickly filed to appeal the case.

A Marion County judge would still need to give Rokita permission for the interlocutory appeal – an appeal in the middle of a case rather than at the conclusion.

On Saturday, Marion Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick found the lawsuit could go forward despite Rokita's efforts to block it.

“When separation of powers is at issue – as it is here – the Attorney General's powers do not grant him the authority or ability to prevent a sitting Indiana governor from exercising his or her inherent right to defend the constitutional office of governor by hiring his or her own counsel to do so,” the ruling said.

Dietrick said it is an “absurd result” to grant the attorney general – a legislatively created position – greater authority than the governor, who is a constitutional officer and head of a branch of government.

The judge set a hearing on a motion for summary judgment for Sept. 10, which would focus on the merits of the case.

At issue is whether the legislature can call itself into emergency session despite the Indiana Constitution giving that power to the governor. Lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 this year and Holcomb vetoed it. The legislature then overrode it, and Holcomb sued.

But Rokita argued state law prevented Holcomb from suing unless the attorney general first approved.

“These predicate legal issues require final, definitive resolution by Indiana's appellate courts before this case can proceed,” Rokita's motion for appeal said.

Holcomb Chief Counsel Joe Heerens said “the judge's ruling in the governor's favor means the lawsuit will proceed on the merits of the case. The outcome is important for Gov. Holcomb and how future governors who operate in times of emergency.”

Rokita responded by saying “The constitution belongs not to the Governor, the legislature, or the Attorney General, but to the people of Indiana. If left unchallenged, the court's order in this case threatens to tip the balance of powers and undermine the individual liberties of the citizens of this state. As such, we have filed an appeal in the interest of protecting Hoosiers.”

Dietrick also found in his ruling that Rokita can't represent both sides in the dispute, as he claims. Indiana's Rules of Professional Conduct clearly bar this.

“In this situation, Attorney General Rokita has an irreconcilable conflict of interest,” the judge's ruling said, noting that Rokita said he agrees with the legislature in the case. And the judge refused to continue the case due to legislative immunity.

The Indiana Constitution says lawmakers “shall not be subject to any civil process, during the session of the General Assembly.” There are exceptions for cases of treason, felony and breach of peace.

Normally, this would not be a problem because the General Assembly adjourns April 29 in odd-numbered years.

But the GOP-controlled legislature extended that date to Nov. 15 because members have to come back in the fall to draw redistricting maps because census data was not available in April.

Rokita had sought a delay until late November.

“Conferring legislative immunity upon the Defendants in this case would alter the balance of Indiana's three co-equal branches,” the ruling said.

“Granting the Defendants that type of immunity would create legislative supremacy, not preserve its independence. Although the General Assembly is still technically in session, the Defendants are not currently engaged in any legislative activity. This lawsuit does not interfere with the Defendants' ability to conduct State business, as was the intent of the Speech and Debate Clause.”

nkelly@jg.net