2 housing developments planned

Two housing developments have been proposed for Allen County by applicants whose address is the same as Fort Wayne's Granite Ridge Builders.

Cedar Grove, along the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road in Lafayette Township, would contain 207 lots on 77.6 acres, according to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services.

Ashlar Pointe is proposed to bring 97 single-family lots to 31 acres at 3451 Becker Road in Maumee Township.

Cedar Grove's postal address is Yoder, while Ashlar Pointe's is Woodburn.

Cedar Grove LLC and Ashlar Pointe Development LLC are seeking rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and approval of primary development plans.

No information about prices or home builders is provided in application documents.

Ashlar Pointe is arranged around five cul-de-sacs and three wet detention ponds with access from Becker Road. Cedar Grove includes six cul-de-sacs and three wet detention ponds.

Cedar Grove is near the southeast corner of the intersection of Interstates 469 and 69 and is accessed from two spots on Feighner Road.

The projects will have public hearings at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

