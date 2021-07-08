Fort Wayne/Allen County

County adds 21 cases, state 289

Twenty-one additional Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,074 confirmed cases. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 693, the local health department said Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 289 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising the total to 756,070 confirmed Indiana cases. A total of 13,466 Hoosiers have died from the virus, an increase of seven.

Purdue to open as normal in fall

Purdue University campuses will open with normal operations for the upcoming academic year, trustees decided Wednesday.

Purdue intends to begin the fall semester with little to no use of face masks. A final decision on masking in classrooms and other instructional spaces will be made later.

Other plans include returning all campus spaces and athletics and other venues to full occupancy; and reinstating pre-pandemic attendance policies for academic courses.

Trustees also directed senior leaders and the Protect Purdue team to monitor COVID-19 developments and act as necessary to maintain campus continuity.

3 HEAL markets set to sell produce

Locally grown produce will be sold at three area HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) markets as part of a partnership with St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Parkview Health.

Market locations:

• McCormick Place Market, 3005 McCormick Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September

• Parkview Health Greenhouse Market, 1716 Beacon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through September

• South Side Farmers Market, 3300 Warsaw St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.

HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne operates the markets, which are designed for low-income families. WIC vouchers, senior vouchers and all SNAP purchases will be matched dollar for dollar at the markets.

Aging & In-Home Services will be at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets to issue senior vouchers to those who qualify. WIC families also can pick up produce vouchers at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets.

New Haven to aid NeighborLink

The city of New Haven is partnering with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to identify projects within New Haven that can be completed in one day as part of its Patriot Day.

In recognition of Sept. 11, the city will conduct a weeklong initiative with NeighborLink, which connects volunteers with people who need help with home repair projects. The city is seeking exterior projects, which can be submitted by Aug. 6 on the NeighborLink website www.nlfw.org.

Free stargazing resumes Saturdays

The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society will resume its free stargazing beginning Saturday at its Star Quest Observatory.

The public event, which is normally held from April through November at Jefferson Township Park east of New Haven, was halted last year due to COVID-19.

The stargazing happens every clear Saturday beginning one hour after sunset. Organization officials are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks and practice social distancing.

– Journal Gazette