County adds 21 cases, state 289

Twenty-one additional Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,074 confirmed cases. No new deaths were added to the county’s total of 693, the local health department said Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 289 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising the total to 756,070 confirmed Indiana cases. A total of 13,466 Hoosiers have died from the virus, an increase of seven.