Hillegas travel lanes to expand

Hillegas Road will eventually have four to five lanes inside city limits.

Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday preliminarily approved a consulting contract with GAI consultants for the design of additional travel lanes and other improvements on Hillegas Road from State Boulevard to Coliseum Boulevard.

The design is set to not exceed $1.9 million, but the city will only pay for 20% of that. The rest will be covered by the federal government. Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, said payment for the full project will also likely be an 80-20 split with the federal government carrying most of the burden.

Zaharako expects the project to cost more than $15 million.

A sidewalk will line one side of the road and a trail will be along the other side. The project will also include street lighting and urban landscaping. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, jokingly asked if they were going to put Hillegas on a road diet in 50 years.

Officials have eliminated lanes on some city streets to increase safety and reduce noise in recent years. The Lake Avenue project that narrowed streets in the area of Lakeside Park to one lane is an example.

“I'm glad we're expanding it, because it's growing,” Didier said of development and traffic on Hillegas. “That's what it is all about.”

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, thanked Zaharako for the pursuit of federal funding for the project. Zaharako said he has already talked to officials about using tax increment financing from the nearby district to cover the city's $400,000 portion of the consulting bill.

The project is expected to happen in two phases starting in 2025.

