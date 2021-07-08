Remembering 'the spirit of a warrior'

Twenty-four years to the day after Sgt. Joseph A. Cox Jr. joined the Allen County Sheriff's Department, his widow, Diana, on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a sign designating a stretch of Maplecrest Road in his memory.

Almost 300 people – relatives, friends, colleagues and about 40 brown-uniformed colleagues – gathered at the nearby Allen County Sheriff's Training Center to pay respects to a man they heard called a sterling example of “service and selflessness.”

Cox died Feb. 12, 2017, of a medical emergency suffered while on duty. He gave a ride home to the father of one of the people involved in a crash between a horse and buggy and a car, and his patrol car went into a field when he apparently collapsed.

He left behind Diana and six children – four his by a previous marriage and two hers, also by a previous marriage, Diana Cox said.

Each had a previous spouse die. When Diana Cox met Joseph Cox, both were taking care of sick children at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, she said. They married nine months later.

“That's our God story,” Diana Cox told The Journal Gazette after the ceremony. “We were both from New Haven, but we didn't meet until we met at the hospital. It was a God thing.”

When her husband died, the couple had 13 grandchildren. They now have 21, she added.

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters and New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael read proclamations, as did Shan Gunawardena on behalf of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, noted Cox's legacy in the sheriff's department and as a father, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, church leader and community volunteer on behalf of young people.

Banks said he had submitted the proclamation for publication in the Congressional Record to make it a permanent remembrance.

“Sgt. Cox had the heart of a servant and the spirit of a warrior,” Allen County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief Troy Hershberger told the gathering. Cox had “a radiant personality” and was “unwavering in commitment and belief.”

Diana Cox was accompanied by her late husband's son Joseph, also a member of the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Cox's father, Joseph A. Cox, offered a prayer to close the memorial.

Cox served in various capacities with the sheriff's department – patrolman, confinement officer, K9 officer, emergency services team member, firearms and vehicle safety instructor, supervisor and fatal investigations team member.

The stretch of road now named for him is one Cox drove frequently and while on patrol, Diana Cox said.

The stretch encompasses three jurisdictions – New Haven, Allen County and Fort Wayne. All three communities had to approve the signs.

Cox was presented with a sign like the two posted along the road, designating the stretch as Sgt. Joseph A. Cox Jr. Memorial Highway. The signs feature a color portrait of Cox in his uniform, looking upward.

Cox said the photo was given to her by a woman who pinned it to her clothing as she was running a fitness race in Cox's memory.

“I had never seen it before,” she said. “Now it's my favorite.”

Cox added she was thankful for the turnout.

“I thought after four years, maybe people would forget. But when I turned the corner to get here, I was overcome with all the people that are here,” she said. “They haven'tforgotten.”

