City officials tout recreational amenities

A recent report called Fort Wayne the fifth-worst for recreation when looking at the 100 biggest U.S. cities, but Fort Wayne officials are proud of the leisure opportunities the city offers.

WalletHub, a personal finance outlet, released its 2021 report for best and worst cities for recreation Tuesday. It is based on 48 metrics stemming from four categories: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks and weather.

WalletHub releases studies on U.S. cities frequently. Fort Wayne was named the third best-run city in a WalletHub report released about two weeks ago.

Mayor Tom Henry said he is proud of all of the recreation opportunities the city offers its residents and visitors.

“We work each day to enhance our offerings and develop new ways for residents and visitors to engage in outdoor events in our community,” he said in a statement.

Entertainment and recreational facilities, a category determining 40% of the overall score, includes a wide variety of recreation types such as music venues, amusement parks and “sports fan-friendliness.”

Costs is the category in which Fort Wayne excelled with it being the second-best city for recreation costs. Wichita, Kansas, was ranked at the top for low-cost recreation.

The city's worst category for the ranking is weather, which is based on a WalletHub study released in 2014.

Fort Wayne was rated as a 96, and Indianapolis was rated a 98 on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 being the mildest weather.

Of the 100 largest U.S. cities, 74 are bigger than Fort Wayne. Indianapolis is the 13th largest city in the U.S. but was 12th-worst for recreation.

The best city for recreation is Orlando, Florida, which has a population of 290,520, just slightly more than the 276,286 Fort Wayne residents in 2020. WalletHub did not include the metro area surrounding big cities in its report. Orlando is also known for being the home of some of the most famous amusement parks in the country, such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and is home of the NBA team the Orlando Magic.

The other cities in the top five are considerably larger than Fort Wayne – Las Vegas, San Diego, Cincinnati and Tampa, Florida.

“While WalletHub's study included a wide range of criteria, including non-parks-related factors, like commercial entertainment and favorable weather,” Steve McDaniel, parks and recreation director, said in a statement, “these findings did point out some areas we have already been working to address.”

Walkable park access is something the city has been working on, McDaniel said, and new walking paths are being built around Fort Wayne consistently. The city currently has more than 48 miles of trails in the parks, and walking paths have been added to make parks more accessible to surrounding neighborhoods.

The amount of designated park land was also a point of consideration for WalletHub. McDaniel said Promenade Park, which opened in 2019, is an example of how the city is looking for new and appropriate park locations.

Fort Wayne has 87 parks on more than 2,800 acres. More than $20 million has gone into park improvements in the last five years.

Melody Soellinger, a lifelong Fort Wayne resident, said she has complained about the lack of low-cost, accessible activities in the city since she was a teenager. She was at Lakeside Park on Thursday, which she frequents to take in nature, but that's because it is one of the only places nearby and free.

Sometimes, she added, it feels like the only options for recreation are bars.

“During the day, you have to have money to go out and do anything, other than the parks, which aren't super great,” she said, “At night, there's literally nothing.”

McDaniel said the department is always interested in hearing public feedback, and those comments are used to inform its planning process.

“Their feedback has consistently been extremely positive about our parks and our recreation programming,” he said.

