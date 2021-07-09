Former Rescue Mission building razed

The former Fort Wayne Rescue Mission building is no more.

Demolition of the structure at 301 W. Superior St. began in mid-May after the building was acquired by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission in 2020, said Angelica Robinson Pickens, city spokeswoman. All that remained on the site Thursday was a pile of rubble.

The immediate use for the land will be a parking lot to serve visitors to the nearby Promenade Park and other downtown attractions, Pickens said.

Eventually, the site on the south side of West Superior Street will be placed, possibly with other properties, for redevelopment supporting riverfront revitalization, she added.

City officials have said additional parking for the park is needed because a gravel lot across Harrison Street from the park has become unusable since construction has started on The Riverfront at Promenade Park.

The nearly $90 million mixed-use project is being developed by Barrett & Stokely of Indianapolis.

The Rescue Mission property's purchase price was about $1.2 million, redevelopment officials said last year.

Kreager Construction of Fort Wayne is doing the demolition at a cost of about $113,000, Pickens said.

The building had been occupied by the Rescue Mission since the early 1960s, said Blake Douglas, the mission's director of marketing. The site was vacated last year when the mission moved operations serving homeless men to a new facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd.

The city had used the former Rescue Mission site as a temporary cooling and warming center. No information was available Thursday about plans to relocate those uses.

