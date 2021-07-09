Hearing set on placing of statue

A giant statue of a Hindu deity has run afoul of rules for what constitutes a sign in Allen County.

The 27-foot-tall statue of a blue-skinned seated deity with a statue of a cow kneeling at its feet is on the property of Omkaar Temple at 14745 Yellow River Road in Lake Township. The site is near the campus of Sweetwater Sound.

Dr. Subhash Reddy, representing the temple, has applied for permission to place the statue outdoors through a development standards variance.

The request will have a public hearing and is set for a vote during a meeting of the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals at 1 p.m. July 21 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

The statue was ruled a sign by Department of Planning staff members because it is visible to the public and directs people “to the activity and function” of the temple. But zoning laws restrict signs in its zoning category, agriculture, to 8 feet tall and a maximum area of 50 square feet.

The sign would join another large sign on the property, which reads “OMKAAR Love All Serve All” and fronted by a flowerbed and low wall made of landscape pavers.

The new statue was placed without sign permits, a planning staff report states, but it is unclear whether it has been permanently erected. Temple representatives approached the planning department about whether the statue required a permit; the application was not generated by a complaint, planning staff members said.

In the application, Reddy, a Fort Wayne cardiologist, said the sign would not be detrimental to the neighborhood because the temple is on 17 acres and surrounded by farmland. He told planners the statue is of “our Hindu God,” but did not specify the name of the deity.

Reddy did not return a call Thursday seeking more information.

Consideration of the request had been scheduled for the June board of zoning appeals meeting, but the applicant did not appear. The applicant since has apologized and said a misunderstanding about the necessity of appearing caused the absence.

The planning office has received one letter from a neighbor objecting to the potential that lighting the statue would spill light into their house. They wrote that has already occurred with an LED sign on the temple property.

Less than 1% of Indiana adult residents are Hindu, according to the 2021 Religious Landscape Study done by the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C.

According to the temple's Facebook page, construction of a new permanent temple was finished in late April and the temple was dedicated in early May.

