Amazon to seek tax breaks from council

Amazon will ask City Council for tax breaks on its new distribution center's first 10 years.

Resolutions will be introduced at Tuesday's council meeting with a request for an economic revitalization area designation for the $100 million distribution center at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30.

Amazon is expected to hire 1,000 employees, the resolution states, with an annual payroll of $30 million and an average annual salary of $30,000. The resolutions are only being introduced Tuesday but will be discussed and voted on at future meetings. A public hearing will be set for the July 27 meeting.

The resolutions said the new distribution center will be in jeopardy if the measure isn't approved. A summary sheet at the end of the resolution states non-passage could lead to “potential loss of investment and the creation of 1,000 new, full-time, permanent jobs.”

If the council approves the application, Amazon would save on property taxes over the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the following decade.

The initial designation will be terminated at the end of the year, unless it is extended in five-year increments. However, new manufacturing equipment improvements made in 2022 and 2023 will affect the assessed value.

The 634,000-square-foot fulfillment center was originally dubbed “Project Mastodon” but became official in April. Amazon has fulfillment centers in Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Jeffersonville, Plainfield and Whitestown.

Two large Amazon centers already exist locally, both near Fort Wayne International Airport. One is a delivery station at 8610 Avionics Drive that opened in June and has created hundreds of full- and part-time jobs. The other, a fulfillment center on 138 acres along Airport Expressway and Smith Road, came online recently and will create 1,000 jobs.

dfilchak@jg.net