Bridge maintenance work continual

Rainy days keep the attention of Fort Wayne's bridge maintenance team.

The city saw significant rainfall – nearly 11/2 inches above normal – in June. While the amount may have helped revive parched lawns, it can help lead to deterioration of bridges.

But the city has also increased efforts in recent years to stretch the longevity of the 96 bridges for which it is responsible.

Many people are more familiar with public projects such as replacing parts of bridges or constructing a new bridge, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said. But that's only half of what the city's five bridge management and maintenance employees are responsible for.

Teresa Etzler, a member of the team, used to be afraid of bridges, but feels more comfortable knowing how much work goes into taking care of bridges and making sure they are safe.

“I like to see how things begin and end as far as projects go, so seeing things you don't normally think about on your daily drive through the city anywhere as far as what all goes into taking care of that bridge you cross on a daily basis,” she said.

Water is the biggest enemy to bridges because that's where the issues start, Zaharako said. When water collects on bridges during rainy days, it can create cracks that gradually get worse. Salt from cars, especially during winter, then goes into those cracks and eats away at the steel.

“If you don't have water, steel cannot corrode even if there is salt down there,” Zaharako said.

Each spring, the bridge decks are sprayed down to remove remaining salt, an effort that began two years ago. Now the team is taking it a step further with deck sealing.

On hot, sunny days, the team seals decks. It has to be at least 60 degrees and completely dry for the sealing to be done, and hot days are actually the best weather for it.

“When we were doing our deck sealing, those days we are kinda happy for because it does help the sealant dry quicker so we can move on quicker and we don't have the road or the lane shut down as long,” Etzler said, recognizing it makes the working conditions harder on the team itself.

The process involves using a material and sealing all cracks on the bridges so they don't worsen, and it is expected to protect each bridge five to seven years. A small bridge, such as on Hale Avenue over the St. Marys River, might take the team only a couple of hours, but larger bridges, such as on Maplecrest Road over the Maumee River, take an entire workday.

Zaharako said the team will continue to do deck sealing this summer and next before it completes the first round of sealant for the almost 100 bridges.

Another way the team works to keep the bridge decks dry is cutting back foliage, an effort started a few years ago. Although foliage can be visually appealing, it also causes water to drain less quickly and can clog drains.

The foliage is cut back about 15 to 20 feet around bridges and drains to keep water flowing, Zaharako said. The area is then sprayed with chemicals so the team can focus on other bridges' foliage the following summer.

The team has plenty of work to do on rainy days as well. Etzler said she checks to see if drains clogged or if other issues are causing water to sit on the bridge. One area that has common drain issues is along Maplecrest Road, she said.

Etzler said she and the team are at the will of Mother Nature in multiple ways because they have to watch for jams in the rivers from logs, boards or debris.

Zaharako said the department is always looking at ways to improve the lives of bridges, which are expected to last 75 to 100 years or even longer.

“It's putting the right amount of fixes to extend the life at the lowest cost,” he said, adding that they spend $200,000 on maintenance annually of the $2.4 million budget for bridges, which is taxpayer money. “I always remember it's my money, too.”

The Allen County Highway Department used to care for the bridges, but the city decided to take over the bridges within its limits a few years ago. Shan Gunawardena, the city's public works director, said the transition has gone well, and the department has a 10-year plan for preventive maintenance and major rehabilitation.

“We do a lot of the preventative maintenance work in house by utilizing other departments through cross-training,” he said in a statement.

Bridges are also inspected frequently with federal inspections being required every two years, and the city has specialists inspect the bridges each month. Having the team monitoring the bridges at all times adds another layer of protection for any unexpected issues.

Etzler is already planning more projects for 2022 because, she said, there is always more work to be done.

“I don't know if there is actually a typical, regular day. It's something different all the time. That's one thing I enjoy, but I don't know if my guys do,” she said with a chuckle.

