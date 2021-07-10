Chalk Walk helps bond dad, daughter

The Three Rivers Festival has had a Chalk Walk contest for two decades.

Emily Mead and her dad, Warren Mead, have made a drawing for it every year – except the first, which is when they became intrigued by the event as spectators.

One year, they did a giant Twister game board. Another, a fish scene. Still another, they created a map of Indiana, with every county a different color.

“Marion was black and white, like the Indy 500 (checkered) flag,” Warren Mead, 62, of Huntertown said with a laugh. “That was my idea.”

That’s often how it goes with entrants to the art contest, said Emily Uphoff, event coordinator for the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, an organizer of the event.

“People say, ‘I did it with my parents, and now I’m doing it with my kids.’ ” she said.

After being all-virtual last year because of the pandemic, the Chalk Walk this year drew in-person decorators of 120 squares and 70 entries of virtual works that could be done at home.

It was just one of two art-filled attractions at Saturday’s edition of the festival.

Just steps away from the colorful pavement in front of the museum and the Arts United Center, about 100 fine artists displayed their creations – from paintings and drawings to photography, jewelry, home decor and sculpture.

The artists’ booths were set up both along Main Street and around Freimann Square.

Many vendors came from far-flung locations.

Terri Eilerman, from the Cincinnati area, makes intricate mosaics with her daughter Shawn Farrell. The two use quarter-inch to half-inch pieces of broken dinnerware mounted on wood.

Eilerman has been working in the medium about 15 years, and this is her first time at an art show in Fort Wayne.

“This whole area is so exciting,” she said, gesturing toward the Auer Center for Arts and Culture behind her. “It’s very nice.”

Andrew Bray, a new Fort Wayne resident who works at Trader Joe’s at Jefferson Pointe, felt that way about Eilerman’s art. He bought one of her smaller pieces, of a tree with colored leaves.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said of the woman’s creations, adding he wished he could buy one of her larger pieces. They included a dragon, a cathedral, larger trees and violin fronts covered with mosaic.

“This is beautiful. I can’t wait to put it up,” said Bray, shopping with his steady, Melissa Rasmussen.

At the chalk walk, the Meads’ entry stood out among a portrait of Elvis and depictions of an Amur leopard and rocket ship whose flaming fuel could not be contained in just one square.

Dividing up the square into four quadrants, Emily Mead drew a circle in the center and colored each quarter segment a different bright hue – orange, pink, purple and turquoise – to represent each of her four dogs.

The rest of the square was a contrasting bright color that corresponded with each dog’s leash, she said.

Large patches of dense color are hard to do with just chalk because the concrete tends to crumble the chalk into dust, the Meads said. So Emily Mead was fortifying her design with roll-on tempera paint.

“I was just sitting at my computer one day, and this is what I came up with,” the 37-year-old Fort Wayne resident said.

For much of the day Saturday, the Chalk Walk artists and event organizers were holding their breath as clouds moved in around 11 a.m. Rain was predicted for the afternoon, throwing judging of the chalk art, planned for today, into a bit of a question.

“There’s so much time and so much effort and so much sweat put into these, to have it washed away a few hours later is a shame,” Uphoff said.

“I’d rather it rain on Monday, of course.”

