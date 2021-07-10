Health clinic for county workers only coming back

Allen County government employees will once again be able to go to a health clinic at Citizens Square.

The county commissioners Friday approved an agreement that goes into effect Aug. 1 with QHG of Fort Wayne doing business as RediMed for a new employee health clinic.

Currently, employees go to the RediMed in the Anthony Wayne Building on Clinton Street. RediMed was seeing patients who didn't work for the county, as well, when the county switched to the Anthony Wayne location, but it has since stopped seeing the public.

“Instead of going to the RediMed facility on Berry Street,” said Deb Hudson, county benefits manager, “employees will be able to enjoy the benefit of a clinic solely dedicated to our folks.”

The county used to have an on-site clinic before the Anthony Wayne location opening downtown.

County maintenance workers are remodeling the space where the new clinic will be in the basement of Citizens Square. It is the same space the previous clinic held, but IT services for the city used the space in between.

The employee health clinic is expected to open early this fall once remodeling is completed. It will be open 20 hours a week, which could be increased based on demand after it is open.

The clinic will offer lab services, which is a new addition compared to the previous on-site clinic.

Commissioner Therese Brown said the county isreviewing possibilities for collection of co-payments, but she didn't want to hold up the agreement for that detail.

Allen County has 1,325 full-time employees, and the majority of them work downtown, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

The commissioners also unanimously approved an agreement for the current health center to reduce its hours to 20 hours a week and to remain open until the new clinic is ready.

Available services include acute care for minor injuries and illnesses, pharmaceuticals, immunization services and wellness and health promotion services.

