Three Rivers Festival eagerly opens gates

Officials cut a red ribbon Friday to kick off the return of Three Rivers Festival.

“I wasn't hungry before I came down here,” Mark Music of Ruoff Mortgage said, “but now, I am getting lightheaded smelling all of this wonderful food. I can't wait to get this kicked off so I can enjoy.”

The ceremony was held in the festival's Junk Food Alley. John Nichter, the festival board president, said he couldn't be happier to celebrate the start of the 52nd Three Rivers Festival after having to postpone the festival last year due to the pandemic. He thanked community partners Ruoff Mortgage, city of Fort Wayne, Hanning & Bean, Sweetwater Sound and Steel Dynamics.

Justin Shurley, the festival's director, said the public is ready for the festival to return.

“Especially with a lot of the mandates being lifted recently, we are really excited for people to be able to come out,” he said. “Individuals have been ready to get out and do something for 18 months, and we're glad we can be one of those things to bring people together.”

The only issue the festival's staff ran into was finding enough businesses and volunteers to pitch in. The festival typically has about 400 volunteers to pull off the festival, which runs through July 17.

The festival's board announced April 13 that it would forgo the traditional opening parade for the second straight year to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19.

More information is available online at threeriversfestival.org.

