Cryptocurrencies coining buzz

Cryptocurrencies might sound like something dreamed up to describe how Harry Potter paid his Hogwarts tuition, but they are very real.

Well, sort of real.

You can't hold them in your hand like you can a nickel or a dime. And you can't spend them just anywhere.

Think of them like airline miles. If you earn airline miles, you own something of value that you can exchange for something else of value – an airline ticket. Or you might exchange hotel rewards for a free night's stay.

But you can't walk into Kroger and buy a bag of apples with airline miles or hotel rewards. And you can't count on bitcoin's future purchasing power.

American Airlines' frequent flyers are promised they can trade 60,000 air miles for a free round-trip coach ticket to Europe, for example. That deal is good this month, next month and probably even next year. But there's no chart promising how much bitcoin will be worth in one year, one month or even one day.

The absence of organized oversight has made cybercurrencies attractive to some anti-government groups worldwide. China's government told the country's biggest banks last month to enforce its ban on trading bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And last week, Israel said it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing, the Associated Press reported. Hamas, which has fought four wars with Israel, is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.

So just what are cryptocurrencies and what can you do with them? We tackle the topic with some questions and answers.

Q. What is cryptocurrency? Is it the same as bitcoin?

A. Bitcoin is cryptocurrency, but not all cryptocurrency is bitcoin – it's just the most well-known. Others include Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether and Polkadot.

Cryptocurrency is digital currency not backed by real assets or tangible securities.

Although that might make cryptocurrency sound like Monopoly money, consider that the United States long ago abandoned the gold standard, meaning there's no longer an amount of gold in reserve equal to the value of dollars in circulation.

In some ways, paper money issued by the Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing has a specific value because we all agree it does. We trust the U.S. government will back it up, if needed.

Cryptocurrencies can be bought, sold and used to buy goods and services from those who accept that specific cryptocurrency as payment. A big difference is that they aren't guaranteed by a government – or anyone else.

If an FDIC-insured bank fails, savings accounts are guaranteed up to $250,000 per depositor, but no one guarantees money saved as bitcoin. If the value of bitcoin would crash tomorrow, all holdings would be worthless.

Some people believe an organization will eventually be created to insure cryptocurrency, but we're not there yet.

If it seems hard to believe that anyone would adopt an unseen currency, try this: Go to BlockChain.info and watch trade after trade pop up on your computer screen. Many of the trades are small, involving fractions of one bitcoin, but others involve hundreds of bitcoins, abbreviated BTC.

Q. Is cryptocurrency something only billionaires like Elon Musk and Richard Branson get involved in?

A. Nope. Dan Reecer, a 31-year-old Fort Wayne native, works in the cryptocurrency world.

The 2008 Homestead High School graduate earned a bachelor's degree in information systems and international business in 2012 and a master's in information systems in 2014 from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Reecer, who launched Polkadot for Web3 Foundation, is now vice president of growth for New Zealand-based blockchain startup Acala. He moved to São Paulo at the beginning of this year.

“My journey with crypto has gone from interest, to hobby, to passion,” he said in an email.

Reecer began studying bitcoin in 2013 and followed the industry over the years. He started investing part of his biweekly paychecks from Eli Lilly in bitcoin in 2017. His interest led him to attend a bitcoin conference in Miami in January 2018.

He was hired by Austin, Texas-based Wanchain, a blockchain startup focusing on finance, for an internship that quickly turned into a full-time job as head of marketing. He's been working in the industry full time ever since and continues to invest in cryptocurrency.

Reecer clarified that not all cryptocurrencies are volatile.

“There are many cryptocurrencies called 'stablecoins,' which are pegged to one U.S. dollar,” he said. “These coins are built to be stable and serve many uses such as payments, stable assets for traders and even cross-border payments.”

One such stablecoin, Valiu, is used by Venezuelans working in Colombia and sending money home to their families in Venezuela, he said. Venezuela is one of several countries where residents have seen their currencies grossly devalued through inflation and have been left in economic despair.

Q. Who created bitcoin? How does it work?

A. Bitcoin was created in 2008 by a person – or persons – using the name Satoshi Nakamoto, according to Bitcoin.org, the currency's official website. Little is known about him or them.

In basic terms, bitcoins are lines of computer code that are traded from one person to another. With each trade, a unique digital code is added to that bitcoin to establish a trail.

Bitcoin's creator(s) set up a system that generates new bitcoins every 10 minutes until a total of 21 million are in circulation. Although the currency is released six times an hour, 24 hours a day, the earliest that the last bitcoin will be released has been estimated at 2140, according to Bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin's decentralized network is operated by those who use it. Supporters say that having a public system minimizes the risk of fraud because it's beyond belief that thousands – if not millions – of people worldwide could collude on a scheme.

The virtual currency is popular with libertarians and others who bristle under authority, including criminals. We're not aware of the creator(s) of bitcoin using it for criminal purposes, but it has been used by some people for illegal transactions, including buying drugs, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Because bitcoin transactions all happen in cyberspace, some account owners have successfully concealed their identities.

Q. How much does one bitcoin cost? And how does it work as an investment?

A. On Friday, one bitcoin was worth a little more than $33,450. The combined value of all 17.5 million bitcoins in existence was more than $627 billion on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Bitcoin's value varies widely, depending on demand and other factors outside investors' control. The U.S. dollar also fluctuates compared with the euro and other foreign currencies. Some buy dollars or other currencies with the hope of selling them for a profit.

Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief for the personal finance website Bankrate.com, said he's not sure how many investors would buy cryptocurrencies with the plan of holding them long term.

Instead, he said through email, cryptocurrencies might be more attractive “to those speculating with hopes for a big payoff.”

“There's no doubt that it is a shiny new thing, unregulated and decentralized,” he said, adding some people consider those qualities attractive.

So far, bitcoin's value has been on a roller coaster, with steep climbs and deep dives.

In 2011, one bitcoin was trading at $1. Two years later, in November 2013, that same bitcoin was worth more than $1,200.

The “coins” were selling for more than $19,750 each in December 2017 but plunged to $3,300 in December 2018.

One bitcoin was worth $60,000 in April, making last week's value of more than $33,000 look much less impressive.

Q. We hear so much about bitcoin. Is it a safer investment than other crypto currencies?

A. Some people think so.

“Because we are still so early in the evolution of this new financial system, cryptocurrencies are volatile,” Reecer said. “Bitcoin is considered the 'safest' because it's the oldest, most widely adopted and most well-understood by the masses.”

“Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Polkadot can be considered higher on the risk curve but may also have greater upside due to the growth bitcoin has already seen,” he said, adding investors must do research before making financial decisions.

“In my view, the most important cryptocurrencies at this time are bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot,” he said.

Reecer said investing in cryptocurrency “is not for the faint of heart and is not for short-term thinkers.”

He recommends limiting purchases to the highest market cap assets, such as bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot, and investing a predetermined amount on a regular basis over a long period. It might be $20 every payday. The practice is called dollar-cost averaging and is often recommended by investment professionals.

“This removes exposure to price volatility and allows a smooth average over a long period of time,” Reecer said, adding that he is not an investment professional and isn't giving advice.

Q. Who should steer clear of cryptocurrency?

A. Anyone who can't afford to lose their investment. Cryptocurrency is too volatile for most investors.

Chris Ward, PNC Treasury Management's executive vice president and head of Digital and Innovation, said cryptocurrencies' fluctuating values aren't the only downside.

“Although the crypto ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and innovation is on the horizon, the technology is still relatively new and adoption is slow,” he said.

Consider what Investopedia.com has to say about using bitcoin: “you are trusting your money to a complex system you don't understand, people you know nothing about and an environment where you have limited legal recourse.”

Mt. Gox, the largest bitcoin exchange service, failed in 2014 after officials reported 850,000 bitcoins belonging to customers and the company were missing and likely stolen – by computer hackers or embezzled by Mt. Gox employees. The bitcoins were valued at more than $450 million at the time.

Individual owners are also vulnerable. Because bitcoin are often stored on computers, “users face the risk of losing their money if they don't implement adequate antivirus and backup measures” to thwart hackers, according a research paper released by the European Central Bank.

Also, bitcoin can be lost if its owner tosses an old computer in the trash without first removing cryptocurrency stored exclusively on the hard drive.

Owners not worried about shielding their identities find using centralized exchanges to hold their currency to be a safer option. Providers include Coinbase and Kraken, Reecer said.

The centralized exchanges hold your cryptocurrency for you just like a bank would.

“This makes it easier, as you only need to remember your login and password, and they also have customer support desks that the general public are used to,” Reecer said.

Keeping cryptocurrency ownership anonymous requires using a decentralized digital wallet, such as Exodus on mobile, blockchain.com on desktop or a hardware device called a Ledger, which looks like a USB thumb drive. Reecer called Ledger the most secure option.

Owning cryptocurrency carries other potential hazards.

Hamrick, of Bankrate.com, said the clock is ticking on how long investors can avoid taxation, for example.

“Governments and regulators around the world will be taking a tougher stance on cryptocurrencies,” he said. “Along with the issues of legality related to those using it for shady transactions, governments want to be sure to get tax revenues where appropriate. When income tax filing season rolls around, some who've cashed in will be surprised that they owe the federal government or the IRS.”

Q. What kinds of investors might consider buying cryptocurrency?

A. Investors who have a well-diversified portfolio and an appetite for risk might put a small percentage of their holdings in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

Hamrick compared the enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrency as “a 21st century version of a Gold Rush.”

“Many who were early in staking a claim made money,” he said. “But in this modern version of the Wild West, no doubt some have been hurt financially with the big declines seen recently.”

He also cautioned that many people aren't fully aware of the risks.

Ward has similar concerns.

“We believe it's important to remember this is an emerging technology,” he said.

PNC has focused primarily on how blockchain technology, which powers cryptocurrency, can help the Pittsburgh-based bank's clients.

“We are also exploring cryptocurrencies as an investment alternative for our clients,” Ward said. “As with any new technology things are changing rapidly, PNC remains focused on the latest developments and we'd advise our clients to do the same.”

Hamrick didn't issue a stern warning about bitcoin – but he's not promoting it either.

“My stance is that if someone can make a profit owning cryptocurrency, more power to them,” he said. “At the same time, no money should be put at risk which one cannot afford to lose.”

