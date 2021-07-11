Looking to buy bitcoin? Local options abound

If you've done your homework on cryptocurrencies and feel ready to take the plunge, here are some options.

CoinFlip, a Chicago-based company, operates two ATMs that sell cryptocurrency in Fort Wayne – 437 W. Jefferson Blvd. in a Shell station and 249 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Although the company's ATMs buy and sell cryptocurrency, both local machines are buy-only.

Ben Weiss, CoinFlip's CEO, estimated 95% or more of the company's transactions involve bitcoin. But the company's 3,000 ATMs, which are located in 47 states, buy and sell seven kinds of cryptocurrency.

“After all these years, bitcoin is still king,” he said during a phone interview.

CoinFlip's ATMs deal only in cash. Last year, they handled $750 million in transactions, Weiss said. The company is on pace to do close to $2 billion in transactions this year, he said.

Other sources of cryptocurrency include online centralized exchanges Coinbase and Kraken, which are both based in the United States.

A Fort Wayne financial services company is expanding its offerings to include access to bitcoin.

Allied Payment Network provides a payment platform to about 450 banks and credit unions, allowing account holders to look up account balances, pay bills and transfer money to friends and family online.

Allied officials last week announced its clients can now offer customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin. Allied partnered on the program with NYDIG, a technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin.

Ralph Marcuccilli, Allied's CEO, described the offering as “a game-changer” for banks and credit unions competing for customers.

Marcuccilli said young adults have embraced cryptocurrency and often don't have relationships with banks or credit unions. By allowing account holders to easily invest in bitcoin, the financial institutions become more attractive, he said during a phone interview.

“It's a way for banks and credit unions to attract new accounts,” he added. “Their customers are asking for it.”

Fort Wayne-based Partners 1st Federal Credit Union is among Allied's clients.

Carla Bienz, Partners 1st president and CEO, said her members have been asking about bitcoin. As a result, the credit union's board and management team have been discussing options.

“The question is, is there something we need to be doing with or around bitcoin to provide service to our members?” she said during a phone interview.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Bienz had not studied details of Allied's new offering, but she plans to do her homework. She described herself as “very interested” in the program.

“Why not have an avenue for them to buy and sell bitcoin through their account?” she asked. “We do have members that want to test the waters.”

Bienz wants to ensure, however, that members understand buying bitcoin isn't the same as depositing it into a savings account.

“It changes its value constantly, and it's a risk,” she said. “People have to determine their own risk tolerance.”

