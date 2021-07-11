Pompeo slated to give speech at Lincoln Dinner

INDIANAPOLIS – Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo will keynote the Allen County Republican Party's 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner in April.

The dinner is scheduled April 26 at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine made the announcement today, about a month after confirming that Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott – chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee – will headline the Reagan Bean Dinner on Oct. 8.

Shine said Pompeo accepted the invitation as a result of his relationship with local businessman and entrepreneur Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne and former president of Lutheran Health Network. Bauer extended the invite during a recent visit with Pompeo in New York.

“I am deeply appreciative of Brian Bauer for his extraordinary efforts in facilitating Secretary Pompeo's visit,” Shine said.

Pompeo's attendance continues the tradition of bringing nationally prominent GOP leaders to northeast Indiana. Others include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Vice President Dan Quayle, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Donald Trump Jr. was set to speak in April 2020 before the pandemic forced a cancellation.

Pompeo – a former United States Army officer – served in Congress from 2011 to 2017, representing Kansas' 4th Congressional District. In 2017, Pompeo was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, a position he held until 2018 when Trump appointed him to become the country's 70th secretary of state.

Pompeo has been a harsh critic of the ruling Communist Party of China, a news release said. Pompeo has stated that China has exploited the free and open society of the U.S. by sending propagandists to U.S. colleges, research centers and news conferences. Secretary Pompeo has said that after nearly 50 years of U.S. engagement with China, a different, tougher approach is needed, in that China has bitten the international hands that are feeding it.

Details for the Lincoln Day Dinner will be released by the end of January, Shine said.

“The thirst of area Republicans for national speakers of the quality that we are bringing to Allen County is insatiable and, thus, I have no doubt that our upcoming events will be sold out soon after the details of ticket sales are announced,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net