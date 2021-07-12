Neighbors to urge Aboite gas station proposal be denied

Residents who have concerns about a proposed gas station and convenience store at 6819 Bass Road in Aboite Township plan to speak against the project during a public hearing Thursday.

The development requires a rezoning from single-family residential to general commercial and approval of its primary development plan.

A waiver of development standards is also being sought from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals to allow a canopy that is too close to a property line.

The project on the site of the former Galbraith's Nursery is proposed by Karnail Singh of Fort Wayne. It includes gas pumps and a 3,320-square-foot store on 1.4 acres.

Cathy Bauer, who has lived two doors away from the property for 44 years, said neighbors are concerned the project will bring too much traffic and the rezoning will set a bad precedent. About 30 people attended a meeting with the developer this month where it was disclosed the project is a Marathon station, she said.

“The main concern is traffic,” Bauer said, noting that neighbors of nearby Stratford Forest are worried about the ability to turn onto Bass Road from their neighborhood because of increased traffic, including semis and tank trucks delivering gasoline.

She also said the area doesn't need a gas station because several are within 10 minutes of the site. She fears an increase in crime from this type of business, she said.

However, in its applications filed with the Department of Planning Services, the developer says the station will provide “needed services.”

Recent improvements on Bass Road ensure the site “is well suited to accommodate the proposed use and development of the real estate,” the application says. Railroad tracks, an electric power company property and nearby industrial zoning make it “impractical” to develop the site residentially.

If approved, the developer plans to complete construction in 18 months.

Bauer said another concern is that the rezoning might set a precedent for more intensive zoning in the area. Several other nearby sites have recently changed hands, with some bought by the same developer, she said.

The public hearing will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday before the Allen County Plan Commission in Room 35 at Citizens Square. The plan commission will likely vote on the project at 1 p.m. July 22 during its business meeting.

The public hearing on the variance request is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 31.

All rezonings also must be approved by the Allen County commissioners.

